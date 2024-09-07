New on the bookshelf: Sept. 7, 2024

<strong>Novelist Pearse ends her twisty trilogy with crime novel</strong>

English author Pearse’s latest novel largely unfolds in a Portuguese national park, a natural space wide enough to wander and, seemingly, get lost in. “The Wilds” is the author’s third and final outing for Detective Elin Warner. It can be read as a last installment that ties up loose ends but also as a standalone story, one that will entice newcomers to check out the rest of the series.

Pearse introduces Kier, an English illustrator who lives a nomadic life with her American partner Zeph, a once-famous chef. Kier and her brother Penn endured childhoods marred by family violence. Since then, she has been on the move in search of calm and stability while trying to suppress fears.

When Kier discovers Zeph has been tracking her and photographing his ex, she weighs up leaving a partner who has become both abusive and obsessive. Then, on a trip to a national park in Portugal, she vanishes.

Several years later, Elin is on a hiking vacation in Portugal, attempting to reconnect with brother Isaac and put recent troubles behind her. After learning of Kier’s disappearance in the national park she is trekking through, she swaps recreation for investigation.

— Malcolm Forbes, Star Tribune

<strong>Humorist Simon Rich amuses again</strong>

No matter how you describe it, the ability to make that lady laugh is rare. But Simon Rich has it, and his latest, “Glory Days,” is not only extremely and creatively funny but also a testament to what can happen when a writer sets forth without Waze connected to his word processor.

Rich’s stories don’t go straight to the yucks. They take unexpected turns, as though Simon knows the obvious route has been traveled before.

Consider that his take on the battle between David and Goliath takes a twist of — you should pardon the expression — biblical proportions. Turns out we’ve all been fed malarkey. The kid didn’t beat the giant. Goliath threw the match because he needed cash to send his daughter to private school.

Or “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” The king wasn’t angry with the boy who revealed his hypocrisy. On the contrary, he found being naked liberating. “My whole life I’ve been ruled by fear... From now on all that ends. Thanks to you, I’m going to have a life of openness and truth.”

— Curt Schleier, Star Tribune

<strong>Mysterious body just one adventure encountered</strong>

Imagine Italy and your mind might run to Renaissance art and ancient ruins. Piazzas and porticoes. Sunshine, spritzes and espresso.

A dramatically different version of the country awaits readers of Juliet Grames’ new “The Lost Boy of Santa Chionia,” one equally captivating but far more unsettling and perilous. The titular village, population 1,800, is perched high in the Aspromonte region of Calabria in the toe of Italy’s boot.

When Francesca Loftfield arrives in September 1960, the village residents are living in “medieval stone houses tessellated directly into the cliffs,” most without plumbing or electricity. The community also suffers a child mortality rate of more than 40%. That’s partly what Francesca, or Franca as she’s called by locals, hopes to alleviate by opening a nursery school for kids and providing “hygienic education” — like why chickens shouldn’t live in the house — to adults.

Soon after her arrival, the village becomes even more inaccessible, as flooding washes out the only inbound bridge and — cue the eerie music — unearths a body buried beneath the post office.

While Grames’ protagonist is slow to learn, her story has plenty to teach about the potential pitfalls of good intentions and the fictional Santa Chionia is an enchanting destination.

— Cory Oldweiler, Star Tribune