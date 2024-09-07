Library Life: Week of Sept. 8, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Trope Troupe: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can join the romance book club and discuss “Tangled Up in You” by Christina Lauren.

• Safe Banking for Seniors: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, seniors can join Iroquois Federal to learn about identity theft.

• Scrap It: At 1 p.m. Sept. 14, ages 18 and older can make DIY tote bags. Register online.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Lord of the Rings Trivia Night: At 6 p.m. Thursday, ages 14 and older can participate in trivia night with a chance for prizes. Costumes encouraged.

• Watercolor at Willowhaven: At 10 a.m. Sept. 14, artist Christina Loraine will teach participants to paint the scene around them. Register online.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Art Workshop: Meets at 4 p.m. Tuesday for third- and fourth-graders. Learn and apply art techniques and create fun projects. The focus will be on pencil work for the month of September (will meet a second time Sept. 24). Registration required.

• Storytime: Meets at 10 a.m. Friday for birth- to preschool-age children. Come for an hour of interactive stories, songs, rhymes, games and activities.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Barbie at the Library: At 10 a.m. Sept. 21, Barbie visits the library. RSVP at the library or online by Sept. 14.

• Workbasket Club: Set for 3 p.m. Sept. 18.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Singalong & Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, kids can join for stories and songs.

• T-Rexplorers: At 1:45 p.m. Sept. 14, experience hands-on dinosaur fossils.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Microsoft Basics: At 10 a.m. Thursday, ages 18 and older are invited to learn about Microsoft Office. Registration required.

• Teen Scene: At 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, teens can bring in a T-shirt and repurpose it into a bag. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: Meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 24 to discuss “The Huntress” by Kate Quinn.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Lawyers in the Library: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, participate in a free, one-on-one meeting with an attorney.

• Bingo, Books, and BP: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, join for games of bingo in which prizes include books. Also, receive a blood pressure check.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Putting the Garden to Bed: At 6:30 p.m. Monday, join master gardener Holly Froning as she discusses preparing garden beds for winter months.

• Youth Craft Night: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, grades first through fifth can make Egg Carton Jelly Fish.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Culver’s Share Night: From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 10% of all sales will be donated to Friends of the Manteno Library.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “West with Giraffes” by Lynda Rutledge.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544