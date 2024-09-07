KVSO kicking off 57th season

The Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra will start its 2024-2025 season at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Olivet Nazarene University’s Kresge Auditorium, Larsen Fine Arts Center, 1 University Ave., Bourbonnais, as Sean Paul Mills, the KVSO’s artistic director and conductor, leads the orchestra as it begins its 57th season.

The program features works by Edvard Grieg, Sergei Rachmaninoff and Antonin Dvorak. Joining the KVSO will be piano soloist Matthieu Bergheau.

Taking Hans Christian Andersen’s “Where words fail, Music speaks” as its inspiration this season, this program is titled Music speaks of Exuberance. This program will feature the KVSO performing Grieg’s engaging “Norwegian Dances No. 1,” Rachmaninoff’s virtuosic “Piano Concerto No. 3 in d minor” and Dvorak’s exuberant “Symphony No. 5 in F Major.”

Lyon, France-based pianist Bergheau is a laureate of seven international competitions and performed as a soloist in France, Italy, Spain, Armenia and the United Kingdom.

Although Bergheau plays pieces from all eras, has a predilection towards Romantic composers, including Chopin, Rachmaninoff and Scriabin. Matthieu is one of the most-recognized figures of classical music on social media, having over 25,000 followers. In addition to his career as a concert pianist, Bergheau is active as a teacher in his hometown and offers online lessons to aspiring professionals.

The KVSO will continue to offer its series of free pre-concert discussions this season. These will take place 45 minutes prior to each performance and provide audience members with an opportunity to learn more about the composers, selections, orchestra and soloists as well as ask questions of and interact with Mills and guest artists.

There will be a coffee reception after the concert near the Larsen Fine Arts Center lobby for all attendees.

Tickets for KVSO concerts are available through the KVSO website at kvso.org and at the door beginning one hour before each performance. Adult tickets cost $30, and child tickets cost $5.