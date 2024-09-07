HOSEK: A day on Tybee Island, exploring Savannah's beach

The Atlantic Ocean spreads out before me, its undulating surface extending unbroken to the horizon save for a single ocean freighter, its deck filled with stacks of multi-colored containers looking for all the world like colorful building blocks on a bathtub toy. A few wispy clouds cling to the pale blue sky.

Standing 145 feet above the Bermuda grass-laden lawn on a narrow catwalk surrounding the lantern room of the Tybee Island Lighthouse, I was immersed in the panoramic views of the island and the surrounding ocean. “Breathtaking” came to mind.

Being nearly 15 stories in the air lends itself to a certain amount of serenity as gentle breezes swept the terrestrial din away. That is until five green T-shirt clad teenagers burst through the small door of the lantern room onto the catwalk with the decibel laden enthusiasm that youth brings with it.

“Oh well, so much for serenity,” I thought with a smile or maybe it was a grimace.

<strong>The Island</strong>

Once known as Savannah Beach, Tybee Island is located 15 minutes from Savannah, Georgia. Although Savannah is the third-largest port in America, it actually sits inland on the Savannah River. So, most of its residents take the short trip to the barrier island to make use of Tybee’s pristine beaches. Tybee has been a magnet for visitors since the late 1800s, dating to when a train first connected the barrier island to the mainland. The tiny island, which is only 2½ miles long, has more than 3 miles of beaches.

We had slipped out of Savannah on a recent trip to seek a little quieter pace, some open space and the Atlantic breezes. A yellow, diamond-shaped symbol warning us of a turtle crossing brought a smile to our faces.

Traveling through the low country past the seemingly endless marshes with tall palm trees and swaying river grass, we discovered a world that moved at a more sedated step.

Our first stop had taken us to the Tybee Island Lighthouse. A lighthouse has stood here since 1791.

<strong>Tybee Island Lighthouse</strong>

In 1861, the top 40 feet of the tower were destroyed during the Civil War when Confederate troops set fire to the tower in order to prevent the Union troops from using it.

After the Civil War, the lighthouse was rebuilt. The lower 60 feet of the old lighthouse was still intact and was used as the base for the new masonry and metal light. This is the lighthouse that we see today.

One hundred and seventy-eight steps had led us to the lighthouse’s observation deck. As we retreated from its airy heights and the teen-aged occupants, several of their companions feverishly tried to squeeze past us in the narrow confines of the tower to join their comrades at the top.

Upon exiting into the sunlit morning, we discovered the source of the frenzied visitors. A school bus had disgorged its cargo of high schoolers on a day visit of historical adventure. One of their chaperones gave us a harried smile as she began her climb upwards in an attempt to corral her charges.

We explored the many outbuildings on the 5-acre property. In the light keeper’s home, we learned of the lives of the keepers and their families. Elsewhere, the necessities of running and maintaining the light through all kinds of weather were explained.

<strong>A Museum in Fort Screven</strong>

Across the way, we visited the Tybee Island Museum. Besides being quite informative of the island’s history, the museum is unique for being housed in Battery Garland, a concrete monstrosity that was once a part of Fort Screven, which was built between 1898 and 1899. Designed to protect the mouth of the Savannah River and shipping, the fort never fired a single shot in anger.

We slipped through the thick-walled narrow corridors and low-ceilinged rooms which once stored 600-pound projectiles and 200-pound bags of gun powder. As we viewed collections and exhibits of more than 400 years of Tybee Island history, we learned of Native Americans, pirates and countless boatloads of tourists. It was a unique environment for a museum.

We took a leisurely drive through the heart of the island past a mix of kitschy, eclectic shops and interesting little art shops that added to the quirky feel of this beach town.

However, we found our travels slightly curtailed as we continually ran into city maintenance crews placing barriers across intersections, parking areas and generally anywhere to limit one’s path.

Curious about what seemed a slightly inhospitable welcome, we asked our luncheon server what prompted the city-sponsored obstacles. “Orange Crush” was the reply. At our perplexed looks she informed us that it was the island’s version of college spring break. Every year, tens of thousands spring breakers descend on the island uninvited for a long weekend. The small island was preparing for the onslaught and, hopefully, minimize the impact.

And I thought our green-clad high schoolers were boisterous!

<strong>A Seafood Experience</strong>

We had found our knowledgeable server at The Original Crab Shack. This place is more than just a restaurant, it is an experience!

After a couple of wrong turns, we found a row of tumble-down buildings along Chimney Creek. From the gravel parking lot, we were greeted by a giant crab denoting the entrance. It’s famous for its humble beginnings as a fishing camp and bait shop.

We were guided to an outdoor table on a faded slat-wood deck built around clusters of trees which gave off a distinctive treehouse feeling. Throw in several peach-basket lanterns hanging from the branches overhead and a couple of giant plastic gators and we were immersed in a wonderful, tacky experience.

Our tables overlooked Chimney Creek where we could watch the occasional fisherman come and go.

The Shack is famous for their Low Country Boil, but we settled on a little less challenging lunch. The shrimp salad sandwich, clam stew and blue crab cake were beyond amazing.

As we ate, we were entertained as the resident cats eased their way through the legs of the patrons. Eyeing us from the creek was a white heron. Or, more likely, eyeing our lunch.

On our way out we stopped at the Gift Shack and Exotic Bird Aviary where we listened to musings of several macaws.

<strong>The Quiet North Beach</strong>

You don’t go to Tybee Island without visiting its beaches and we were no different. North Beach is the quieter alternative to the island’s more commercialized South Beach.

Whether it was because it was the middle of the week, or simply the calm before spring break, we found the beach nearly empty save for a dozen families.

A raised boardwalk carried us across the grassy dunes onto a wide, pristine beach. The quarter-mile beach will bring you to the mouth of the Savannah River. As we stood watching the comings and goings of the huge freighters a dolphin briefly broke the surface before disappearing beneath the waves.

Walking along the shoreline, we passed a young man bent over at the waist sifting through the sand.

“Looking for seashells?” I quipped.

“No,” he replied, “Sharks’ teeth.”

That stopped us in our tracks. Turns out Tybee Island is known for its abundance of shark teeth.

After a few perfunctory swipes in the sand, we left empty handed while our young acquaintance continued his search for remnants of Jaws.

We were just as thrilled soaking in the stunning ocean views.

We had barely scratched the sand of the small barrier island off of Georgia’s coast, but it was a nice respite from the city. Tybee’s easy-going pace, quirky personality and beautiful beaches were enough to make us embrace its charm.

You owe it to yourself to visit, too.

Tybee Island is just 20 minutes east of Savannah’s Historic District. Follow US-80 East to Tybee Island.

For helpful hints, The Tybee Island Visitor Information Center is located on the right at the first light, on the corner of US-80 East and South Campbell Ave.

• Visit Tybee Island: <a href="https://visittybee.com" target="_blank">visittybee.com</a>

• Tybee Island Lighthouse: <a href="https://www.tybeelighthouse.org" target="_blank">tybeelighthouse.org</a>

• The Original Crab Shack: <a href="https://www.thecrabshack.com" target="_blank">thecrabshack.com</a>