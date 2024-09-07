Harbor House celebrates 45 years

For 45 years, Harbor House has benefitted the communities of Kankakee and Iroquois counties and by supporting survivors of domestic violence.

In honor of the anniversary milestone, the organization held a gala Aug. 10 at Deer Ridge Barn in Kankakee, where attendees donned their best purple outfits, as purple is the color of domestic violence awareness.

During this celebration, guests enjoyed an oratory journey through Harbor House’s history led by past and current Harbor House leaders, including two of Harbor House’s founders, Beverly Seaton-Johnson and Patricia Sander; past executive director Robin Savage; current program director Tracy; and current executive director and CEO Jenny Schoenwetter. Each leader gave the audience context to what their time was like during their tenure at Harbor House.

“It is very fortunate that this agency has been blessed with caring, passionate leaders for the past 45 years,” said Bev and Pat, “and it has been our honor to be part of the beginning stories of Harbor House knowing that lives have been changed and lives have been saved.”

Speakers at the event also talked about the resilience and growth Harbor House experienced during the past 45 years. These moments often defined and shaped Harbor House’s legacy in the community.

“Resilience led us from a handful of advocates working to empower survivors to a community where our criminal justice system became invested in being part of the solution … and it continues to this day,” Robin said. “We [became] allies in our pursuit to help and empower survivors.”

“You made the choice to get involved in this movement, and you may never fully know how many lives that single decision has affected,” Tracy said. “A single choice, as small or big as it may seem at the moment, can change lives even for generations to come. Thank you for making the choice to be in this movement alongside us and for helping us get to [45 years of service].”

During the gala, Harbor House’s Board of Directors and staff celebrated key community members who have gone above and beyond to empower survivors. Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Nucor Steel Kankakee Employees were presented the Advocate Award for their respective efforts to support Harbor House’s mission.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe received the Advocate Award for an Individual on behalf of his personal and professional service to survivors of domestic violence, and Nucor Steel Kankakee Teammates received the Advocate Award for a Corporation in honor of the efforts its employees dedicated to raising funds to benefit survivors.

At the close of the event, Schoenwetter planted the seeds of what the next decade of Harbor House will look like.

“The journey isn’t done yet. We’re still just getting started. We have work to do, policies to change, systems to continue to improve, communities to strengthen and survivors to listen to,” she said. “With sincere gratitude and from the bottom of my heart, thank you for being a part of our journey.”