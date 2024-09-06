Veteran Resource Fair hosted by Kankakee VAC, Haas set for Tuesday

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County, 581 William Latham Drive, Bourbonnais, the Kankakee VAC and State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, will co-host a free Veteran Resource Fair.

“There is always more we can do to support our veterans,” said Haas in a news release. “That is why I am thrilled to be partnering with the Veterans Assistance Commission of Kankakee County to offer a free fair to our veterans. This event will allow veterans to meet with organizations and vendors, giving them the tools they need to thrive.”

Veteran service officers will be available to assist with claims. Hines VA outreach will be on site for health care registration and resources. Veterans attending must bring their DD214. Light lunch and refreshments will be provided.