Illinois-based horror film ‘Untitled Footage’ wraps production, eyes Halloween premiere

Local director and Watseka native Joshua Brucker has wrapped principal photography for his next film, “Untitled Footage.”

This is a found footage horror film, much like “The Blair Witch Project,” that follows a young woman and her friend as they attempt to identify the serial killer responsible for her sister’s death, dubbed The Claw Hammer Killer.

“We had a ton of fun filming this one,” Brucker said in a news release. “Everyone got a long really well and we everyone worked hard throughout our chaotic shooting schedule. We have some mystery and suspense, but I think we really mastered the horror side of this film.”

This film is a sequel to one of Brucker’s previous films, “The Illinois Valley Murder Tapes.”

“This story was a fun one to expand on,” Brucker explained. “I like what we did with the first one, but I felt a bit more comfortable and dialed in for ‘Untitled Footage’ and I think the film will speak for itself. We also told the story in a way that it can be watched independently, so viewers aren’t required to do any homework.”

With the film completed and editing nearly finished, the team aims for release during the Halloween season. Brucker is also looking to host a film premiere screening locally.

Along with this announcement, the team has also released the first trailer for the film, <a href="https://tinyurl.com/yfv9ua46" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/yfv9ua46</a>.

Any inquiries regarding the release or potential premiere venues can be directed towards Brucker through Facebook or email at <a href="mailto:horrordadz.josh@gmail.com" target="_blank">horrordadz.josh@gmail.com</a>.

“Untitled Footage” stars Tori Zanoni, Rodney B. Snyder, Hunter Nino, Emma Johnson, Cliff Dunigan and Thomas Gebhardt, and is produced by Horror Dadz Productions.