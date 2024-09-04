Community Calendar: Sept. 4-10

<strong>Sept. 4</strong>

<strong>Immigrant Ancestors in the Civil War</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable will host a free presentation on Immigrant Ancestors in the Civil War. Explained will be who immigrated and from where, why they volunteered and how things worked out for them. Also covered will be examples of Illinois immigrant regiments.

<strong>Sept. 5</strong>

<strong>Wright at Twilight</strong>

Following the Summer Solstice event that opens the summer at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, the Wright at Twilight event serves as a bookend event to close out the summer.

The event, sponsored by Wright in Kankakee which exists to preserve Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, is set for 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5.

Local musicians Jerry Downs and Shelby Ryan will entertain on the lawn of the property. This year’s indoor exhibit will feature the artistry of Deborah Renville, designer and creator of Hats by Adams Palmer Millinery.

Mi Casa food truck will be on site and the Wright in Kankakee gift shop has new merchandise and will be open all evening.

Tickets cost $10 each and are available online at wright1900.org/events. Ticket holders receive two tokens, which can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Free popcorn also will be available. Profits from the event go toward the preservation and operations of the Bradley House museum.

Bring lawn chairs and a few friends. The stars will be out at dusk, ready to dazzle.

The rain date is Sept. 12.

For more information, call the Wright in Kankakee office at 815-936-9630.

<strong>Sept. 6</strong>

<strong>Golf ‘Fore’ Joy</strong>

Starting with an 11 a.m. lunch and registration and a noon shotgun start, the fifth annual Mattea’s Joy Golf “Fore” Joy Outing will be held at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The event is a fundraiser for Mattea’s Joy, a local nonprofit assisting families with sick children. Founded in 2010 by Jamie and Gary Freedlund, of Bourbonnais, Mattea’s Joy was created in honor of the Freedlunds’ daughter, Mattea Joy, who passed away at just shy of 10 months.

The cost is $250 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, course drinks, swag bag, lunch and dinner. There is a dinner-only option for $75.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.golfforejoy.org" target="_blank">golfforejoy.org</a>.

<strong>Hello Fall at the Majestic</strong>

From 6-8 p.m. at The Majestic, 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee, Just Peachy Co. and Envy Clothing Boutique, along with other small businesses, will host a “shopping small” day to kick off the fall season.

<strong>Sept. 6-7</strong>

<strong>Prairieview Lutheran Homes Fall Festival</strong>

Prairieview Lutheran Homes will be celebrating 50 years at its annual fall festival, set for Sept. 6-7 at 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and include bounce houses, Big Radio Flyer Wagon, baked goods, used books, silent auction, carnival games, Slow Boys Tractor Show, pumpkins and mums, produce and more.

<strong>Sept. 7</strong>

<strong>Cruis’n the Square</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. in downtown Kankakee, at the corner of South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street, there will be the monthly cruise night event. The September theme is Kids’ Night, and there will be music from Todd Hazelrigg.

<strong>Sept. 7-8</strong>

<strong>Grant Park Fall Festival</strong>

Grant Park will host its annual Fall Fest. Saturday’s theme is Family Fun Day, and Sunday’s theme is Sunday Fun Day. Events will take place at 209 W. Dixie Highway, Grant Park.

Saturday: 9:30 a.m. Kid’s parade, Fall Fest Vendor Fair, Bouncy Playland for kids (until dusk), Little Miss Cowgirl/Little Cowboy Contest; 11 a.m. Food trucks open; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. beer sales; 7-10 p.m. Reset performs live on Main Street Stage; 8 p.m. lighted parade. Saturday events also include kiddie train rides, face painting, pickleball lessons and Sensei Steve karate demonstration.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bouncy play land for kids; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago Heights Southside Cruisers Car Show; 10 a.m. Bingo in the Community Center; 3 p.m. Burn-out contest, Baby crawl at Grant Park Police Station. Sunday events also include the FFA breakfast, food trucks and kiddie train rides.

<strong>Sept. 10</strong>

<strong>Yoga on the Green</strong>

At 6 p.m. at The Grove’s event lawn, 700 Main St. NW, join the village of Bourbonnais for free yoga on the green with Limber Yoga Studio. This outdoor class is level-one yoga with Limber Mind & Body Wellness.

<strong>Sept. 21 (RSVP: Sept. 7)</strong>

<strong>We the People of Kankakee County’s Red Gala</strong>

Ticket sales end Sept. 7 for We the People of Kankakee County’s Red Gala.

After success in 2023 with the Blue Gala — in which We the People of Kankakee County raised a total of $12,825 for nine area police departments — the organization will be hosting the Red Gala to raise funds for area fire departments.

The event is set for Sept. 21 at the Quality Inn & Suites at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. Tickets are available at the hotel’s front desk, Elite Community Credit Union and online.

Tickets cost $100 each, and proceeds will go to local fire departments throughout Kankakee County.

The event includes dinner, dancing and a silent auction. Entertainment is by High Society Orchestra. The night begins at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, and at 7 p.m. is dinner.

» Tickets: <a href="https://bit.ly/3WOQyls" target="_blank">bit.ly/3WOQyls</a>