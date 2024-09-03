Tee up Sept. 18 for 30th annual Christmas Golf in September

While snow is not in the forecast anytime soon, white circles will pepper Oak Springs Golf Course in the form of golf balls on Sept. 18 as the 30th annual Christmas Golf in September event tees off.

This fundraiser for Christmas Day, Inc. begins with lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. It concludes with dinner at 5 p.m.

This year marks the 30th anniversary for Christmas Day, Inc. A mission committee from a local church founded Christmas Day, Inc. in 1994.

Volunteers for Christmas Day, Inc. provide a complete holiday dinner to individuals who are home alone or in need on Dec. 25. There is no charge for the dinner, and it is offered at different sites, including Bourbonnais, Bradley, Grant Park, Manteno, Momence, Kankakee (two locations), St. Anne, Sun River Terrace, and Pembroke.

Honorary chair for this year’s event is Kathy Wade, who has been a volunteer with Christmas Day, Inc. since 2006 and the recording secretary for the past 13 years.

The price per person for golf and dinner is $100. There is a dinner-only option for $25 per person. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, from title sponsor to door prizes, are available. The golf event is the sole source of funding for the project.

To register or for more information, contact Randy VanFossan at 815-932-3000 or visit <a href="https://www.facebook.com/christmasgolf" target="_blank">facebook.com/christmasgolf</a>.