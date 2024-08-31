The Ladies of SCORE celebrate 50 years

The Ladies of SCORE organization of Kankakee recently celebrated their 50th anniversary on Aug. 24 at the Quality Inn & Suites. The theme for the extravaganza was Embracing Endurance.

The group was honored to have many former debutantes in attendance. President Helen Green and the Ladies of SCORE wish to thank the Kankakee community, ad participants, as well as all guests who attended the event.

“We appreciate your continued support. We realize that without community support and God’s blessings we would not have lasted 50 years,” the organization said in a statement. “Also, thanks to the dedication and preparation of committee chairperson, Dr. Emma Burrell, and her committee members for an outstanding celebration!”