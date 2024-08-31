Prairieview Lutheran Homes hosting fall fest Sept.6-7

Prairieview Lutheran Homes will be celebrating 50 years at its annual fall festival, set for Sept. 6-7 at 403 N. Fourth St., Danforth.

Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days and include bounce houses, Big Radio Flyer Wagon, baked goods, used books, silent auction, carnival games, Slow Boys Tractor Show, pumpkins and mums, produce and more.

<strong>FRIDAY, SEPT. 6</strong>

• 10 a.m. — Fall festival opens.

• 11 a.m. — Prairieview lunch fish fry.

• Noon — Music by Kathy and Mike Brake.

• 2 p.m. — Music by The Back Paiges.

• 4 p.m. — Prairieview dinner fish fry.

• 5:30 p.m. — Music by A Natural High.

<strong>SATURDAY, SEPT. 7</strong>

• 10 a.m. — Opening ceremony; Danforth Reformed Car Show.

• 11 a.m. — Pork burgers and hot dogs.

• Noon — Prairieview Variety Show.

• 1:30 p.m. — Slow Boys Kiddie Tractor Pull.

• 3 p.m. — Prairieview quilt auction.

• 4 p.m. — Prairieview pork chop dinner.

Also happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday will be Super Saturday Vendors.