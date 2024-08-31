Mattea's Joy hosting annual golf outing

Starting with an 11 a.m. lunch and registration and a noon shotgun start, the fifth annual Mattea’s Joy Golf “Fore” Joy Outing is set for Sept. 6 at Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The event is a fundraiser for Mattea’s Joy, a local nonprofit assisting families with sick children. Founded in 2010 by Jamie and Gary Freedlund, of Bourbonnais, Mattea’s Joy was created in honor of the Freedlunds’ daughter, Mattea Joy, who passed away at just shy of 10 months.

The cost is $250 per person which includes 18 holes of golf, range balls, cart, course drinks, swag bag, lunch and dinner. There is a dinner-only option for $75.

For more information and to register, go to <a href="https://www.golfforejoy.org" target="_blank">golfforejoy.org</a>.