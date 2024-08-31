Library Life: Week of Sept. 1, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Teen Library Club Open House: At 3 p.m. Wednesday, seventh- and eighth-graders can learn what TLC is all about.

• <a href="https://daily-journal.com/life/bourbonnais-public-library-hosting-clothing-exchange-event/article_d342724e-54f7-11ef-bcc6-9bbf6166db2d.html" target="_blank">Swapapalooza</a>: From 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7, trade in gently-used clothing — and swap for some free, new-to-you attire. Registration is required.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 28, the Friends of the Library will be hosting a book sale with items starting at 25 cents.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• DIY Drop-In Pencil Case or Book Bin: All ages can create an art project from 4-6 p.m. Thursday while supplies last.

• Apple Lazy Susan: Make a craft at 10 a.m. Sept. 7. Register by Tuesday by calling 694-2800. This is free to library patrons and $5 for non-residents.

<strong>Clifton Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 10 a.m. Sept. 21, Barbie visits the library. RSVP at the library or online by Sept. 14.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Well-Read Book Club: At 1 p.m. Sept. 10, join to discuss “One-in-a-Million Boy” by Monica Wood.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Pick of the Week: “Murder Backstage” by Jessica Fletcher and Terrie Farley Moran.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: At 11 a.m. Sept. 24, storyteller Lynn Rymarz will portray Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie. She’ll share Handler’s story and will have vintage Barbie items on hand.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Yoga: At 6:30 p.m. Thursday will be yoga with Colleen Edmonson, who will lead the group through the beginning steps of yoga so participants can learn how to stretch and stay fit.

• E-resources: From 10 a.m. to noon Friday, come to the E-resource Drop-in to ask staff how to work Libby, Tumblebooks or Mango Languages.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Save the Date: From 5-8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Culver’s in Bourbonnais, 10% of all sales will be donated to Friends of the Manteno Library.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Shadow of Doubt” by Brad Thor; “Lost Coast” by Jonathon and Jesse Kellerman; “Devil Behind the Badge” by Rick Jervis.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544