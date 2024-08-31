Adoptable Pets of the Month: Area shelters share animal friends seeking homes

With the number of animal rescues and shelters between Kankakee and Iroquois counties, there is no shortage of animals in need of good homes. This inspired the Daily Journal to begin Adoptable Pets of the Month, where area rescues share an animal resident in their care seeking a home.

<strong>1</strong> <strong>Fluffy at Gayle’s Rescue</strong>

Fluffy is an approximate 4- to 5-year-old female domestic long-haired muted torti. All of her vet work is complete (spay, rabies, chip).

“She is affectionate and loves pets and a sofa to sit on,” said Gayle Magnuson. “She would be perfect for a quiet home or senior!”

Call or text 815-685-0319 for more information.

<strong>2</strong> <strong>Tex Mex at Iroquois County Animal Rescue</strong>

Tex Mex is a 2- to-3-year-old male cat who was rescued from a hoarding situation in April. Needless to say, he is fantastic with other cats.

His adoption fee of $130 includes neuter, rabies vaccine, three distempers, two dewormings, FIV/Felv test and microchip with registration.

To apply for Tex Mex, submit an application via <a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyanimalrescue.com</a> or call 815-423-4028.

<strong>3</strong> <strong>Forrest at Kankakee County Humane Foundation</strong>

Forrest is a 1½-year-old Fox Hound mix and he found his way to KCHF through Livingston County Animal Control. He was found in a field, with a broken leg in rural Saunemin.

Forrest’s break was severe, and he had to have his hind leg amputated. KCHF has rehabbed him and “not only is he ready for his new home, but he doesn’t miss that fourth leg at all!” KCHF said, describing Forrest as “so calm, so sweet and super gentle.”

Fill out an application to come meet Forrest at <a href="https://www.K3chf.org/adoptionapplication" target="_blank">K3chf.org/adoptionapplication</a>, email <a href="mailto:kchfpresident@gmail.com" target="_blank">kchfpresident@gmail.com</a>, or send a Facebook message at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">facebook.com/K3CHF</a>.

<strong>4</strong> <strong>Branch at New Beginnings for Cats</strong>

Branch is a soon-to-be 8-year-old male domestic short hair cat who has been at the shelter since he was three months old. He was adopted once but was unfortunately returned through no fault of his own.

New Beginnings describes him as a “sweet, but misunderstood cat” because the way he communicates is different than the average cat. Instead of meowing, he greets everyone with a hiss. Once the hiss is out of his system he’s “just like a big teddy bear.” He loves attention and getting his back scratched.

Branch’s adoption fee is $60 which includes all vaccinations. He’s updated on his rabies shot, microchipped and neutered.

For further information or adoption, call NB4C adoption coordinator, Beth Palumbo, at 815-325-9129. If there’s no answer, leave a message, and Beth will get back to you.

<strong>5 Prissy at Perfect Paws Animal Rescue</strong>

Prissy is a mixed-breed female dog who is around 3 years old weighs about 50 pounds.

Prissy is spunky, fun, energetic and eager to please. Prissy does well with other dogs, is great with people and is in the process of learning to tolerate chickens, too!

She came to Perfect Paws last year and is still looking for the perfect fit. A good home for Prissy would be one that is active and able to give her lots of love, attention and exercise.

Adoption fee is $350 and includes spay, heartworm testing, deworming, all vaccines (including rabies), microchipping and, as rescue operator Kirstie Knaeble put it, “of course, one super cute new best friend!”

Go to <a href="https://www.perfectpawsanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">perfectpawsanimalrescue.org</a> for applications.

<strong>6 Princess at River Valley Animal Rescue</strong>

Princess is a 4-year old female pitbull mix and is the sweetest, most laid-back girl you will ever meet. She loves everyone she meets and gets along with other dogs.

“Princess loves belly rubs and is the best snuggle buddy ever!” said River Valley Animal Rescue. “She is just a regal beauty.”

If you are interested in meeting this beautiful girl, fill out an application online at <a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>.