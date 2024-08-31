A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: 10 years later

Several months ago, I was enjoying Sunday morning coffee while chatting with my best friend, Haley, over FaceTime.

Haley lives in St. Louis and so we try to FaceTime once a month or so. The conversation turned to college memories, as it often does because that’s where we met.

We both transferred as juniors to Illinois State University after completing our first two years at community colleges. We met during a transfer day hosted by ISU’s School of Communication, as that’s where our shared major would have us studying.

This would bring us to the Normal-based campus in August of 2014 where we’d begin our Redbird careers.

During the FaceTime call, we realized that August of this year would mark 10 years since transferring, and we decided that was the perfect excuse to visit the old stomping grounds for the weekend.

And last weekend, that’s exactly what we did. We rented an Airbnb and made plans to hit some of our favorite places in Uptown Normal and Downtown Bloomington.

We started with lunch at The Rock, a Greek casual dining restaurant near campus that we’d sometimes hit between classes. From there, we ventured around Uptown, stopping at records stores that I’ve clocked many hours at and The Garlic Press where we bought delicious flavored popcorn.

We decided to get carryout for dinner and planned to hang at our rental. While eating, I saw via Instagram that our friend Julia, who was one of my junior-year roommates, happened to be in town. I quickly texted her, inviting her to stop by the Airbnb to say hi.

An hour later, she was there, and we were FaceTiming our other friend Aliyah, another former roommate, who lives in Springfield. Because those of us in Normal were going to be there all of Saturday, Aliyah decided she would drive up in the morning.

The four of us met in Uptown for the Sweet Corn Circus festival and it was like no time had passed. Joining us with Julia’s boyfriend who fit seamlessly into the mix. We caught up over drinks and spent a good portion of the afternoon reminiscing.

Julia and Aliyah had also transferred in as juniors, making this a 10-year anniversary for all. It’s wild to think about how quickly that decade has gone by and how much has happened in that time.

Though a lot has changed, my love for these three women has remained the same. I can’t wait for what the next 10 years have in store for us.