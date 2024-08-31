5 Photos: Lifestyles of Kankakee County's Women in Business

The Lifestyles of Kankakee County magazine recognized nine honorees in its recent 2024 Women in Business issue at an awards luncheon last week.

Honorees include:

• Jolene Boothe, co-founder and president of Sweet Darren’s;

• Nicole Gavin, executive director of Visit Kankakee County;

• Gloria Kennedy, president of the Greater Kankakee Black Chamber of Commerce and program manager for Violence Prevention at Duane Dean Behavioral Health;

• Jen Kokos, practice manager for Riverside Healthcare’s Heart and Vascular Institute;

• Ashley Landers, customer service line leader at Meijer;

• Ellen Schmidt, director of marketing and public relations at Kankakee Community College;

• Tomika Talley, co-owner EZ Outdoor Movie Theaters and Village of Sun River Terrace trustee;

• Dawn Willbarger, vice president Riverside Medical Group; and

• Kelly Winterroth, team leader and broker at McColly Bennett Real Estate.

The latest issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County can be found digitally at <a href="https://www.daily-journal.com/lifestyles" target="_blank">daily-journal.com/lifestyles</a> and in print at 1 Dearborn Square, Suite 200 in Kankakee.