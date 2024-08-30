United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties hosting annual celebration

United Way of Kankakee & Iroquois Counties invites the public to attend its upcoming Annual Celebration from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at Deer Ridge Barn 4345 W. 1500N Road in Kankakee.

Attendees will enjoy a relaxed evening at the beautiful event venue, with a buffet style dinner catered by The Country Table, cash bar, live music by Matt Shipley and a brief presentation recognizing the impact of United Way donors, partners and volunteers.

Tickets are available for $45 per person until Sept. 11. To purchase tickets, go to <a href="https://go.rallyup.com/uwkic2024celebration" target="_blank">go.rallyup.com/uwkic2024celebration</a>. Proceeds raised from this event will benefit health, education and financial stability programs in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

United Way is a local nonprofit and relies on community support to help fund programs that empower individuals and families in our community to achieve their full potential. For more information on sponsoring this event, contact Mariah Vail at <a href="mailto:Mariah@myunitedway.org" target="_blank">Mariah@myunitedway.org</a>.