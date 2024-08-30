KVTA opens 2024-2025 season with 'The Producers'

Kankakee Valley Theatre Association is gearing up for its first production in the 2024-2025 season, “The Producers.” A scheming producer and his mousy accountant aim to produce the biggest flop on Broadway in Mel Brooks’ laugh-out-loud spectacle.

Bialystock and Bloom — those names should strike terror and hysteria in anyone familiar with Mel Brooks’ classic cult comedy film. Now as a big Broadway musical, “The Producers” once again sets the standard for modern, outrageous, in-your-face humor. It is a truly “boffo” hit, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and wowing capacity crowds night after night.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit. The antics of Max Bialystock (played by Cody Marcukaitis, of Peotone) and Leo Bloom (played by Andrew McBurnie, of Kankakee) as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show, hiring a director, and raising the money is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends.

This production proudly showcases the talents of Paul Snyder, of Kankakee, as Franz Liebkind; Kyle Cassady, of Bourbonnais, as Roger DeBris; Thomas McMahon, of Bradley, as Carmen Ghia; Morgan George, of Bradley, as Ulla Inga Hansen Benson Yonsen Tallen-Halley Svaden-Svanso; Rob Bishir, of Momence, as Mr. Marks; Mary Schwark, of Bradley, and Chloe Kearney, of St. Anne, as Usherettes; Ryan Runner, of Kankakee, as Stormtrooper; Jeanne Benson, of Kankakee, as Hold Me-Touch Me; Ryan Wyrobek, of Alsip, as Kevin the Costume Designer; Andrew Stephens, of Bourbonnais, as Bryan the Set Designer; Pete Bretzlaff, of Kankakee, as Scott the Choreographer; and Katie Bretzlaff, of Kankakee, as Shirley the Lighting Designer.

Rounding out the cast is an amazing ensemble that includes Caspian Colbert, of Bradley; Trinity Dunn, Katelynn McBurnie, Denise Prault, and Sarah Stephens, of Bourbonnais; Jamie O’Sullivan, of Frankfort; Alex Hamilton, of Grant Park; Dustin Mann, Kyren McElroy, Amanda Ringler, and Grant Sparenberg, of Kankakee; Paul Bishir and Kirsten Bishir, of Momence; and Jack Ford, of Orland Park.

This production contains adult humor and language. Audience discretion is advised.

Director Deena Cassady, assistant director Helen Dandurand, vocal director Bruce Heyen, and choreographer Kyle Aiden will offer three opportunities to see this hilarious musical at the Lincoln Cultural Center, 240 Warren Ave in Kankakee.

The performances take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 2 p.m. Sept. 21 and 22. Tickets are available online at <a href="https://www.KVTA.org" target="_blank">KVTA.org</a> or by calling the box office at 815-935-8510.