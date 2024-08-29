Sun River Terrace to host festival themed It Takes a Village

They say it takes a village to raise a child. Such a concept also makes for a good festival theme.

Sun River Terrace Mayor Mandisa Rucker recently announced the return of the annual Sun River Terrace Village Fest, themed It Takes a Village. Scheduled for noon Sept. 14, the festival will be held on the grounds of the Ralph Bailey Community Center, 7219 E. Chicago St.

“The festival continues to grow each year, with more features, food trucks and vendors joining us. We’re excited to celebrate our vibrant community once again,” said Rucker in a news release.

This year’s event will see the return of the popular Annual Car and Bike Show from noon to 3 p.m. on Chicago Street. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the final entry at 2 p.m. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. For more information or to register, visit sunriverterrace.com/villagefest or text Tomiko “Teri” Radford at 815-549-1345.

Entertainment highlights include DJ Swoope, a crowd favorite, spinning the best tracks throughout the day. The festival will also feature three live bands: Three’s A Crowd (performing from 1-3 p.m.); The 10 Grand Band (taking the stage at 3:30 p.m.); and The N-Deep Band (closing out the evening with a performance from 6-8 p.m.).

Family fun will be in full swing with Laser Tag by Mobile Laser Battles, mechanical bull rides by D’Jango the Mechanical Bull, and a dedicated Kids Zone from 3-5 p.m.

“One of the festival’s standout features is the food. This year, we’re thrilled to welcome a diverse array of food vendors, including BBQ favorites, desserts, chicken, tacos and more,” said Rucker. “There’s something to satisfy everyone’s taste buds.”

Additionally, raffle tickets are on sale for a chance to win a maximum 12-hour rental of the Ralph Bailey Community Center. Donations are $10 per ticket, and tickets can be purchased at Village Fest, at Sun River Terrace Village Hall during operating hours, or by calling Trustee April Minifield at 815-573-3334.

The prize value is up to $500 (rental does not include a deposit). Winners will be announced at Village Fest and do not need to be present to win.

Vendor slots are still available. For more information or to register as a vendor or to enter the car show, visit <a href="https://www.sunriverterrace.com/villagefest" target="_blank">sunriverterrace.com/villagefest</a>.