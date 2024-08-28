Winners announced in Kankakee-Iroquois Women's County Am Golf Tournament

Bernie Hinrich, of Aspen Ridge Golf Club, earned her second Amateur Women’s County Championship Saturday in a hard-fought battle against some of the best golfers in Kankakee and Iroquois County at the 56th annual KICWG Amateur Tournament.

With a score of 89, Hinrich managed to hold off the stiff competition and win by just one shot on a challenging track at the Kankakee Elks Country Club in St. Anne. Her first title came at the same course in 2017, and she shared her excitement over this second win.

“I was grateful to score well today on a demanding course,” stated Hinrich in a news release. “The course was in great shape, and the greens at the Elks never fail to present a challenge. Today was no different. This annual tournament is special for the women in this area, and it is always a pleasure to compete with some of the best golfers from our two counties. It was even better to welcome first time competitors.”

The 56th annual tournament, held on Aug. 24, drew 35 golfers from six area courses brings together women from Kankakee and Iroquois counties to compete for top honors in five different handicapped flights and one senior flight for those age 70 and over. In addition to the two top honors, trophies are awarded in each flight for both low gross (before handicap) and net (after handicap) scores, as well as recognition for 2nd place scores.

<strong>TEAM TROPHY, EXCELLENCE AWARD</strong>

Bragging rights for the team trophy went to the women from the Kankakee Elks, with a total of 19.5 team points. Points are awarded to the players with the three lowest gross scores in each flight and then totaled to determine which club will display the trophy in their clubhouse. Giving them a run for their money, the ladies from Aspen Ridge pulled in 14.5 points.

The final honor of the day went to the recipient of the Nancy Cyr Commitment to Excellence Award, recognizing exceptional leadership and dedication to advocating women’s golf in our area. Named for Nancy Cyr, its first recipient, it was established to honor someone who exemplifies leadership and dedication to promoting women’s golf opportunities in Kankakee and Iroquois Counties and whose efforts help us remember its rich history and promising future.

Cyr, whose aunt Virginia Schroeder was one of the first organizers of the tournament, has participated and been involved as a committee member and chairperson for 46 years. Marty West was the 2024 recipient, recognized for her years of dedication to this tournament as a player and two-time past champion, and for her commitment to promoting women’s and junior golf at her home course and throughout the county, particularly through her 17 years of hosting one of the premier women’s events at her home course of Oak Springs.

A surprise to West at the awards luncheon, she shared her thoughts on being selected.

“I am truly overwhelmed and so honored to be chosen for this award. This tournament has come so far since its inception and winning it was one of the most memorable experiences in my golfing career,” said West in a news release.

“Supporting this event and hosting the Oak Springs Ladies Open each of the past 17 years is something I have loved doing. Seeing the same ladies every year come back, and the excitement of new players winning for the first time, just never gets old. It reminds me of those special moments when the game comes together, and you realize your love of playing it”.

<strong>GOLFING WITH STUDENTS</strong>

In addition to golf, the tournament has been using its platform to give back for the past 10 years to junior golf programs in the two counties. Through generous sponsor donations, a raffle is held to raise funds to increase awareness and opportunities about the game of golf for young people.

This year the KICWG Committee partnered with Manteno High School Golf Team and coaches to host a three-day golf clinic for children in first through eighth grade. The camp, held in early July, saw 80 young girls and boys register to learn the basics of putting, chipping and driving with the assistance of local coaches, volunteers and KICWG committee members.

“Working with these young, sometimes brand new, golfers is so rewarding,” stated Debi Zurek, one of the committee’s co-chairs, in a news release. “Most of us were not introduced to the game this young, and being a part of introducing it to the next generation of golfers inspires hope for the future of the game. There really is nothing quite like the pure joy of watching a 10-year old make contact with the ball or drain a putt the first time to remind us why we love golf so much.”

Over the past 10 years, KICWG has donated nearly $5,000 to area high school golf teams and junior golf camps, all made possible through the generous support of its sponsors and the tournament participants.

Next year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Shewami Country Club in Sheldon, Ill. Watch for more details, get information and view photos of this year’s and past events on the KIC Women’s Golf Facebook page at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KICWomensGolf" target="_blank">facebook.com/KICWomensGolf</a>, or by contacting one of the committee’s chairpersons, Debi Zurek at 815-351-0594 or <a href="mailto:overpar25@gmail.com" target="_blank">overpar25@gmail.com</a>; or Bernie Hinrich at 815-383-0957 or <a href="mailto:bernie13fm@yahoo.com" target="_blank">bernie13fm@yahoo.com</a>.

<strong>FLIGHT CHAMPIONS — GROSS SCORES</strong>

Listing includes: Golfer; Home course; Flight; Gross score.

• Bernie Hinrich; Aspen Ridge; Championship Flight; 89.

• Diane Bettenhausen; Kankakee Elks; A Flight; 91.

• Andrea Lemenager; Aspen Ridge; B Flight; 97.

• Cindy Quigley; Kankakee Elks; C Flight; 97.

• Vicki Senesac; Aspen Ridge; D Flight (forward tees); 102.

• Barb Riesebeck; Kankakee Elks; Senior Flight (forward tees); 90.

<strong>LOW NET FLIGHT WINNERS (net score after handicap)</strong>

Listing includes: Golfer; Home course; Flight; Net score.

• Kyra Slavin; Kankakee Elks; Championship Flight; 75.

• Nena Mayotte; Kankakee Elks; A Flight; 76.

• Deanne Young; Oak Springs; B Flight; 80.

• Dolores Stam; Kankakee Elks; C Flight; 74.

• Judy Laneville; Kankakee Elks; D Flight (forward tees); 77.

• Marilyn Maropoulos; Kankakee Elks; Senior Flight (forward tees); 82.