Live music this weekend: Aug. 28, 2024

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Ladies Night at Legacy — Legacy Park, Manteno
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW
<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Ryan Leggott & Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>
The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>
<strong>Elvis tribute</strong>
Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Little Giant</strong>
Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Chris James</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave./E. Merchant St., Kankakee
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Vincent Rink</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>3 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>
Oliver’s Bar & Grill — 2122 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Astro Circus</strong>
Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Another Janice</strong>
The Lush Vine — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Katzpa Jammas</strong>
River Rock Pub & Beer Garden — 5986 IL-17, Kankakee
<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Vincent Rink</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Einstein’s Baby</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Deuces Wild</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park Stage (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>1 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park Stage (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)
<em>3:30 p.m. Monday</em>
<strong>Champagne Cabaret with Champagne Duo or Champagne Experience</strong>
The Lush Vine — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Tuesday</em>
<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>
The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley
<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>