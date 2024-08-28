Shaw Local

Life

Live music this weekend: Aug. 28, 2024

By Daily Journal staff report

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Ladies Night at Legacy — Legacy Park, Manteno

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Flight 102 — 565 Main St. NW

<em>6 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Ryan Leggott &amp; Matt Shipley’s open mic</strong>

The Dam Tap — 597 S. Washington Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Thursday</em>

<strong>Elvis tribute</strong>

Aroma Park American Legion — 739 Sandbar Road, Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

The Wine Cafe — 130 Bridge St., Wilmington

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Little Giant</strong>

Smokey Jo’s — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Jake Vaughn</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>7:30 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Chris James</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — S. Schuyler Ave./E. Merchant St., Kankakee

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Vincent Rink</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>3 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>A Taste of the Silhouettes feat. Jerry Downs</strong>

Oliver’s Bar &amp; Grill — 2122 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>6:30 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Astro Circus</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Another Janice</strong>

The Lush Vine — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>The South Side Social Club</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Katzpa Jammas</strong>

River Rock Pub &amp; Beer Garden — 5986 IL-17, Kankakee

<em>8 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Game On Bar &amp; Grill — 115 N. Second St., Peotone

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Vincent Rink</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Einstein’s Baby</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>3 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Deuces Wild</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park Stage (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>1 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Herscher Labor Day Celebration — Village Park Stage (N. Park Road and E. Second St.)

<em>3:30 p.m. Monday</em>

<strong>Champagne Cabaret with Champagne Duo or Champagne Experience</strong>

The Lush Vine — 150 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Tuesday</em>

<strong>Open Mic w/Tim O’Brien</strong>

The Looney Bin — 201 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley

<em>8 p.m. Tuesday</em>