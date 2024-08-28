Community Calendar: Aug. 28 to Sept. 4

<strong>Aug. 29</strong>

<strong>Ladies Night at Legacy</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park in Manteno, the Manteno Chamber of Commerce’s Women Supporting Women will host an evening of entertainment, fellowship and shopping. Bring chairs, blankets, wine and flashlights.

<strong>Aug. 30 to Sept. 1</strong>

<strong>Kankakee River Valley Regatta</strong>

The American Power Boat Association event is set for Aug. 31 and Sept. 1 on the premier boating portion of the river, in and around the area of the Kankakee Country Club and the Kankakee Valley Boat Club.

Saturday and Sunday, however, will not be the only days race boats will be on the water. Drivers will be testing their crafts from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30. Officials are expecting 60-70 racers in the numerous divisions.

The event is free to attend but there is a cost for parking. Passes are available for purchase at kankakeeriverregatta.com. The website also includes details of the weekend’s schedule, which includes art and craft vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, kids’ zone, live entertainment and more.

<strong>Bags tournament at River Rock</strong>

River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, at 5986 IL-17, Kankakee, is one of three bars participating in what is the first ever bags league in the area. The bar is partnering with South of the River Baggers to bring this opportunity to local baggers — experienced and novice alike.

Visit River Rock Pub & Beer Garden on Facebook and select “events” for more information on the league.

<strong>Aug. 30 to Sept. 2</strong>

<strong>Herscher Labor Day Celebration</strong>

With 102 years under its belt, the Herscher Labor Day Celebration returns to the village this weekend for year 103. Starting Friday with the beer stand being open from 6 p.m. to midnight, local musician Jake Vaughn will perform at 7:30 p.m. The event then runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2. On Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Village Park, there will be food vendors, bounce houses and 16-inch slow-pitch softball. Check the Herscher Chamber’s Facebook page or herscher.net for times and more info for softball.

<strong>Aug. 31</strong>

<strong>Still I Rise backpack/school supply giveaway</strong>

From 1-3 p.m., Still I Rise will host a pop-up, back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway. The event will take place at 5 Star Wings, 125 W. Station St., Kankakee.

The giveaway will include backpacks filled with school supplies, free food and beverages, live DJ (House of Brooks) and a bounce house.

All ages are welcome and admission is free. Giveaway items available while supplies last. Vendors include Vesta on the Go. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.still-irise.org" target="_blank">still-irise.org</a>.

<strong>Sept. 3</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Night</strong>

From 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot of North Main Street in Manteno, join for a car show, prizes, 50-50 raffle and music. For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> or search Manteno Cruise Nights on Facebook.

<strong>Sept. 4</strong>

<strong>Immigrant Ancestors in the Civil War</strong>

At 6 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, the Kankakee Valley Civil War Roundtable will host a free presentation on Immigrant Ancestors in the Civil War. Explained will be who immigrated and from where, why they volunteered and how things worked out for them. Also covered will be examples of Illinois immigrant regiments.