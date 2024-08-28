Bourbonnais' Mayor Schore to receive Fleur-de-Lis award

At the upcoming 7th annual Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner, village of Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore will receive the Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence.

Schore was selected because of his efforts, over the past 13 years, in restoring the images and artifacts of the French-Canadian heritage for the community to appreciate.

In December 2011, Schore oversaw the dismantling of the Marcotte home at 493 S. Main Street in Bourbonnais. The home had been built around Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse (1837-48) and was lived in by French-Canadian families from 1848 to 2010.

Schore was intent on preserving the schoolhouse logs, reconstructing the school, and providing the community (especially elementary school children) with another way to experience, respect, and honor the village’s French-Canadian heritage.

The reconstructed log schoolhouse’s grand opening was on Nov. 15, 2022. The mayor was a primary solicitor of funds to reconstruct the school, and is now integrally involved in fundraising to preserve the log schoolhouse. Since 2018, he has served on the BGHS Log Schoolhouse Restoration Steering Committee which is now the Log Schoolhouse Advisory Committee.

Schore has also sponsored the movement to place fleur-de-lis on all village of Bourbonnais street signs and markers and create a new Bourbonnais community campus now named The Grove. The original pioneer name for the settlement before it incorporated as a village in 1875 was Bourbonnais Grove.

<strong>FLEUR-DE-LIS CELEBRATION</strong>

The Fleur-de-Lis Celebration Dinner is set for Sept. 24 at the Kankakee Country Club, 2011 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee.

The celebration first kicks off at 4 p.m. with an open house at the BGHS Log Schoolhouse at 698 Stratford Drive East, Bourbonnais.

At 5:30 p.m. begins the dinner event at the country club, which features a welcome, appetizers, presentation of 2024 Fleur-de-Lis Award of Excellence, French-Canadian dinner and dessert, entertainment from Josuè Savoie and accompaniment who will perform Midwest French music, before ending with concluding remarks.

To make reservations for the celebration dinner online (the deadline is Sept. 14), click Fleur-de-Lis Celebration at <a href="https://www.bourbonnaishistory.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaishistory.org</a>. Then scroll down the page and click “Make a Reservation.” After making your reservation, please email the BGHS President James Paul <a href="mailto:jpaul764@hotmail.com" target="_blank">jpaul764@hotmail.com</a> and — using the guidelines on the form below — inform him of the names of all in your dinner party guests (for name tags), who you would like to sit with at the dinner (tables of eight persons), and entrée choice: 1) “chicken” La poule au blanc de Normandie; or 2) “beef” boeuf bourguignon.

The celebration dinner price (which includes appetizers, entrée, dessert, wine, coffee/tea and gratuity) is $75 per person for BGHS members or $85 per person for non-members.