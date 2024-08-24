REEL TALK: 'Blink Twice' a disturbingly dark thriller with failing attempt at dark humor

Zoe Kravitz co-writes and directs what is touted to be a “dark comedy and psychological thriller.” By the end of the film, the genre is classified more as Disturbingly Dark Thriller, which left me not only empty but disgusted and downright angry.

My response to the publicists upon leaving the press-only screening cannot be quoted in this review … I’ll leave it at that.

We meet Frida (Naomi Ackie) and bestie Jess (Alia Shawkat) as reluctant cocktail waitresses at billionaire Slater King’s (Channing Tatum) fundraising gala. The lines separating the haves and the have-nots are clearly drawn, but somehow Frida and Jess cross over where King woos Frida with his suave moves and financial prowess.

As the night draws to a close, the party continues on King’s private island as Frida and Jess tag along with the other party-hardy hangers-on including Vic (Christian Slater), Tom (Haley Joel Osment), Camilla (Liz Caribel), Cody (Simon Rex), Sarah (Adria Arjona), Lucas (Levon Hawke) and Rich (Kyle MacLachlan).

The first night and day feel odd as the female “guests” don their matching bathing suit dresses. Gourmet meals, decadent desserts, liquor and drugs are lavishly served to all.

The night blurs into the next day, and there’s a feeling of extreme unrest by Jess, but Frida refuses to think there is anything but happiness and fun on the island: even as a native woman attempts to warn them all.

This debauchery continues for much of the first, and even second, act of the film with only a few pieces of foreshadowing casually tossed to the viewer. But as we enter the end of the second act and into the third, we understand exactly what has been happening, and this “female revenge movie” spirals ridiculously out of control.

The script, a juvenile one, addresses the serious issues of brutality and power with no sense of tone and understanding. It’s a sickening premise that attempts to weave in “dark humor” and fails miserably.

To say this is disturbing just isn’t a strong enough word to use. When you see a film like this, you wonder whose imagination could possibly be that angry and abusive to come up with this premise and then lay it all out for viewers to see and feel.

Had I not been tasked with reviewing this film, I would have gotten up and left. A “female revenge movie” I loved, “Promising Young Woman,” is nothing like “Blink Twice.” The difference is the intelligence of the story.

“Blink Twice” uses no intellect but instead leans solely upon shock and awe. And the ending is as unsettling and angering as the rest of the movie.

Reel Talk rating: 0 stars

“Blink Twice” is now playing in theaters.