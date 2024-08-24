New on the bookshelf: Aug. 24, 2024

<strong>‘Long Island Compromise’ could be the book of summer</strong>

In her debut novel “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” Taffy Brodesser-Akner brought us along for a Manhattan couple’s midlife reckoning. In “Long Island Compromise,” she takes us to Hollywood, World War II Poland, Greenwich Village and the wealthier confines of Long Island.

She opens with a kidnapping and a warning: “Do you want to hear a story with a terrible ending?” Sounds like a downer and yet it absolutely is not.

For those familiar with her journalism, Brodesser-Akner accomplishes in this novel what she does in her indelible celebrity profiles. She creates fictional lives with a verisimilitude that requires reminders that no, these are not real people. This is no surprise to her fans. For GQ magazine, she spun a prescient profile of former CNN anchor Don Lemon out of his incorrect pronunciation of “sorbet.”

This novel traces the Fletcher family from near starvation in Poland to the economics of bar mitzvahs and the ubiquity of a specific nose job in the well-heeled Long Island family’s milieu.

Brodesser-Akner manages, as she did with “Fleishman,” a smooth, swift narrative loaded with wit and wordplay, beginning with the title, which is too explicit to describe here.

— Rochelle Olson, Star Tribune

<strong>Hallberg wobbles with ambitious 2nd novel</strong>

Garth Risk Hallberg’s buzzy debut, “City on Fire,” heralded the arrival of a literary “It Boy,” a magician whose sleights of hand included lyrical language, panoramic storytelling and intricate characters. The bestseller landed on many critics’ best lists.

In “The Second Coming,” his bloated if flickeringly brilliant new work, Hallberg aims, Jonathan Franzen-like, at intimate drama that illuminates broad arcs cobbled together by politics, technology and pop culture. (Hallberg borrows the title from a Prince bootleg, while nodding to Yeats’ “The Second Coming” and the Book of Revelation.)

Manhattan, early 2011: 13-year-old Jolie Aspern— a child of divorce who lives uptown with her mother, Sarah Kupferberg, a Barnard professor — is standing on a subway platform when she drops her iPhone. It skids onto the tracks; inexplicably, she jumps down to retrieve it but is rescued by a good Samaritan.

Her brief hospitalization prompts her estranged father, Ethan, to book a red-eye ticket from California, where he’s resided after rampant alcoholism and fragile recovery wedged him away. Once back on the east coast, Ethan recognizes tell-tale signs of a girl wrestling her own addictions and demons.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>Liz Moore returns with ‘fun to read’ novel</strong>

The story Liz Moore tells in her fifth novel, “The God of the Woods,” is not a simple one. It has multiple timelines revealed in non-chronological order, a large cast of characters with interlocking backstories, detailed geography to imagine and keep in mind and, of course, a few subplots that turn out to be red herrings while others click satisfyingly into place.

When a demanding book like this gets it all right, it is an unusually gratifying reading experience. “God of the Woods” is just that. Three days after you turn the last page, your head is still half in it.

It’s as if you can smell the pine and wood smoke of its Van Laar Preserve setting. You’re still revisiting how it all turned out, how the truth emerged, how the pieces fit together. (Because they do, thank God — not always the case.) Each character is so finely and feelingly crafted that they stick around for the afterparty in your mind.

The central action of the book begins in the summer of 1975, when Louise Donnadieu finds that one of her campers is missing from the cabin.

— Marion Winik, Star Tribune