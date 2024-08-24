'Milk Carton' explores a family's pain

While I’m not a fan of the true-crime craze, I can understand its morbid appeal. Most of the many docuseries have a beginning, middle and an end, and some contain details that are stranger and more lurid than fiction.

The new two-part series “The Girl on the Milk Carton” (6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Oxygen, TV-14) ticks off all the boxes. Part one focuses on shock and disbelief, and the second covers long-delayed “closure” that arrives in the strangest fashion.

Just 12 years old, Jonelle Matthews vanished from the streets of Greeley, Colo. She last was seen five days before Christmas in 1984. When local police exhausted all possibilities and resources, they turned to the FBI for help. The involvement of a federal agency caught the attention of the Reagan White House, which began an initiative to put the faces of missing children on milk cartons to raise public awareness and assure families their loved ones were not forgotten.

Her case inspired the initiative, but Matthews was not the first kidnapping victim to appear on a milk carton. In May 1979, 6-year-old Etan Patz was kidnapped while waiting for a school bus in New York’s Soho neighborhood. His case, and his face on a milk carton, earned the attention of New York’s media years before Matthews’ disappearance.

Despite national attention, Matthews’ case remained cold for decades. Meanwhile, in a twist straight out of a mystery novel, a woman named Angela Hicks began to harbor dark suspicions about her ex-husband, Stephen Pankey. They had lived together in Greeley at the time of Matthews’ disappearance. Despite their subsequent move to Idaho, where Pankey ran unsuccessfully for governor, he remained unnaturally obsessed with the case and seemed to know more than he should.

After Matthews’ buried remains finally were discovered in 2019, Hicks came forward and spoke to authorities, who already had Pankey on their radar. Despite protestations of innocence and a trial in which his lawyers successfully argued his obsession with the case was more because of his Asperger’s syndrome than any involvement, he was finally convicted in 2022 after a second trial.

• On a similar note, “Married to Evil” (9 p.m. Sunday, ID, TV-14) arrives for a second season with a tale of a wife betrayed by a man whose desire to keep his mistress and avoid a messy and expensive divorce leads to a murder scheme. Not to be confused with “Evil Lives Here” (8 p.m., ID, TV-14), entering its 15th season with a segment about a mother’s concern for her disturbed son and an enabling relationship that ended with her murder at his hands.

• “Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys” (8 p.m., A&E, TV-14) profiles the founding member of the hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Produced and directed by father-son team Sam Pollard (“MLK/FBI”) and Jason Pollard (“Get Me Roger Stone”).

• Planned as a series of four epic Westerns, “Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter One” (7 p.m. Saturday, HBO) arrives on cable and streaming (Max). Directed, co-written and co-produced by Kevin Costner, the project was conceived and partially executed while he was appearing in “Yellowstone,” one of the more popular cable and streaming series of recent years.

While some assumed the “Yellowstone” connection would help “Horizon” become a hit, the film failed at the box office, presumably because viewers assumed this multi-part epic might work better on the small screen.

• Minnesota United FC hosts the Seattle Sounders FC in MLS soccer (5:30 p.m., Fox).

• NASCAR racers meet at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (6 p.m., NBC).

• Norfolk State hosts Florida A&M in college football (6:30 p.m., ABC).

• After returning to his hometown, a veteran tries to woo a fetching policewoman but first must run the gauntlet (and gimlet eyes) of her three teenage daughters in the 2024 romantic comedy “Forever: A Terry McMillan Presentation” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

• The gift of enchanted candy gives a woman three wishes to explore what might have been in the 2024 romance “The Magic of Lemon Drops” (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6:30 p.m., CBS): Spain’s efforts to extradite a former Marine; a profile of Novak Djokovic.

• The Washington Commanders host the New England Patriots in NFL preseason action (7 p.m., NBC). The NFL regular season begins Sept. 5.

• Lucian puts Constance on the spot on “Hotel Portofino” (7 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings).

• Nima gathers more samples on “Snowpiercer” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• A scheme for ethical investing attracts sabotage on “Industry” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

• Sibling deception casts a shadow on “Emperor of Ocean Park” (8 p.m., MGM+, TV-MA).

— Charlie’s kidnapping leaves Lucy in the lurch on the season finale of “Orphan Black: Echoes” (9 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— Tonka’s disappearance attracts static from PETA on “Chimp Crazy” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— The 1990s brought a new generation of Black directors and film genres on “Hollywood Black” (9 p.m., MGM+).

Fearing displacement by Irish Catholic immigrants, gangs of mid-19th century Protestant hooligans engage in violent reprisals in director Martin Scorsese’s 2002 historical epic “Gangs of New York” (7 p.m. Sunday, Cinemax), starring Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cameron Diaz.

“The Quiz With Balls” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG).

Marge tangles with Milhouse’s mom on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (7 p.m., ABC, r) ... Making evidence disappear on “Tulsa King” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... Documentary coverage of Louise’s archery skills is preempted by a zombie apocalypse on “Bob’s Burgers “(7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Meg discovers a secret ingredient for her cookies on “Family Guy” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... Stuck inside on “Big Brother” (8:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A solar eclipse rattles the citizens of “Krapopolis” (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... An MMA fighter finds himself in an ultimate jam on “Tracker” (9:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).