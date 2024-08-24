Clove Alliance offers support group for survivors’ loved ones

Clove Alliance is offering a “healing partnership,” an adult support group for survivors’ loved ones.

Partners, parents, family and loved ones of survivors of sexual violence are invited to join this free support group. Make connections, feel less lonely and isolated and improve your skills to cope with challenges related to your loved one’s sexual abuse.

The group is open to ages 18 and older, and the survivor does not need to be a client of Clove Alliance.

The group is completely free, confidential and meets weekly from 6-7 p.m. Tuesdays from Sept. 17 to Nov. 5 at Clove Alliance, 1440 W. Court St., Kankakee.

To join the group or to get more information, contact Carmen at 815-932-7273, ext. 217, or <a href="mailto:counseling@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">counseling@clovealliance.org</a>.

Clove Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing hope and healing to survivors of sexual violence. Through comprehensive services, community engagement and advocacy, Clove Alliance is committed to fostering a world free from the effect of sexual violence. Learn more at <a href="https://clovealliance.org" target="_blank">clovealliance.org</a>.