A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Congrats to Women in Business

Earlier this week, the latest issue of Lifestyles of Kankakee County published and includes the annual Women in Business feature. Nine area women across various industries were honored for their work in the community.

At the Daily Journal, every summer seems to begin and end with the Lifestyles Women in Business issue, which is one I’m always excited to work on.

Having a curious mind, it’s exciting to learn about different industries the honorees work within. This year’s industries include: health care, secondary education, retail, tourism, community nonprofit and real estate.

The various industries depicted in the Women in Business issue show how multifaceted the community is and how we have a little bit of everything here. Not only do I enjoy learning about each woman’s industry, but also the path they took to get to where they are today.

Some immediately went into their current line of work and others’ journeys had them try a few other things before finding their passion. One thing they all have in common is an appreciation for their community and the support they receive from said community.

Many noted their excitement in seeing the county continue to grow and develop. It’s inspiring to hear from people who love what they do and love where they work and live, and it was great to see this year’s honorees bond over this concept during our cover photoshoot at the new Bourbonnais Community Campus.

Congratulations to Jolene Boothe, Nicole Gavin, Gloria Kennedy, Jen Kokos, Ashley Landers, Ellen Schmidt, Tomika Talley, Dawn Willbarger and Kelly Winterroth. Hats off to these talented women who work tirelessly to make our community stronger!

The issue also features a profile on the local band, The Katzpa Jammas, a look at the new Kankakee-based business, Steep & Spice, and an interview with the city of Kankakee’s first-ever city manager, Elizabeth Kubal.

It never ceases to amaze me just how much happens around here at any given time. There’s so many incredible businesses and organizations sharing the goal of making Kankakee County stronger.

Like any other area, Kankakee County has its downsides, but it certainly seems to me that the good outweighs the bad. I continue to be proud to be a resident of the area and can’t wait to see what’s in store for the future.