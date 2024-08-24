5 Photos: Culpepper & Merriweather Circus visits Dwight

Children and adults of all ages gathered at the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus on Aug. 10 in Dwight for a live show full of entertainment.

The circus tent was set up at the Dwight Elementary School field at 600 S. Columbia St. with rides, face-painting and concession stands available for attendees before the show.

The shows, held at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., featured acts such as clowns, jugglers, lion and tigers, horses, a tight rope, aerialists and other live performers who took the stage in front of a crowd.

A portion of the proceeds supported the Dwight Rotary Club, which sponsored the event.

For 32 weeks of the year, the Culpepper & Merriweather circus brings a 90-minute, family-friendly show to more than 200 towns in 17 states.