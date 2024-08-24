3 area widows develop group for grief support

Grief can manifest in all different shapes and forms. It also changes depending on the loss.

These are concepts known to be true to Peggy Sue Munday, Marti Glade and Kay Green, as they all lost their husbands in an eight-month period.

Because each type of grief can vary from the next — the grief for the loss of a spouse is different than the grief for the loss of a parent, which is different than the loss of a sibling — the three women wanted to create a space where spousal-loss grief could be specifically addressed and understood.

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group began with a seminar in September 2022 and became a support group the next month.

The group meets every other month at Grace Community United Methodist Church, 735 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais. Though they meet at a church, the group is nondenominational.

The next meeting is set for 9 a.m. Sept. 21 and will mark two years since the group’s formation.

“I’m really proud of what we started, and I hope we’re helping somebody,” said Munday, who lost her husband, Ed, in May 2020 after 27 years of marriage.

Ed was known in the area for his voice, as he was the news director for WKAN-AM radio in Kankakee for 27 years.

Meetings typically see about 15 to 20 attendees, all widows and widowers. The purpose is to find specific ways to move through grief from the loss of a spouse.

Make no mistake, this group is not a how-to in getting over that loss: Munday, Glade and Green say there is no “getting over.”

“You can’t forget it. You can’t move on. But you can move forward,” Munday said, noting that, even if a widow or widower begins a new romantic relationship, that doesn’t take away the grief. It’s a means of moving forward.”

<strong>FORMING A GROUP</strong>

Green, who lost her husband, Don, in January 2021 after 56 years of marriage, said, “There are no ‘shoulds’” and no timeline when it comes to moving through grief because “it’s different for everybody.”

Don, who was mayor of Kankakee for 16 years, was close friends with Bob Glade, Marti’s husband who passed away in June 2020 after 57 years of marriage. Bob was the former president of Glade Plumbing & Heating Company in Kankakee.

Marti and Kay were contacted to start the group by Peggy Sue when she moved back to town after 15 years in Florida.

They had known each other before beginning the group but have formed a friendship through their shared losses.

“I love these ladies for the lives that we’re living and surviving,” Munday said.

<strong>GROUP MEETINGS</strong>

The support group typically hosts one seminar per year separate from bi-monthly meetings where a social worker or grief counselor comes to speak. Both the bi-monthly meetings and seminars are free and open to all widows and widowers.

Green describes the meetings as “a safe place where you really can talk about your spouse.”

The ladies remarked that the meetups initially started with only women and then word began to spread, and men started to join the group. There are some who choose not to speak, only listen — and that is OK because listening is the purpose.

“Everybody listens, and that’s the important piece,” Munday said, noting there are some attendees who lost their spouses decades ago but still might not know what to do with the grief. She said it’s common they feel “sad their life didn’t turn out the way they planned.”

“We come together and share and see if there’s anything anyone says to get us to the next step of survival,” Munday said.

“You just think life is going to be predictable, then you’re hit with that reality,” Glade added, noting the second year of loss is harder than the first “because the reality soaks in.”

Noting attendees are looking for someone to relate to, she continued: “You have to look for good things that are developing.”

For more information, call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079.