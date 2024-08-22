Sex and scandal on the tennis court

Streaming on AMC+ and Sundance Now, the new series “Fifteen-Love” stars Ella Lily Hyland (“Silent Roar”) as Justine Pearce, a once-promising teen tennis prodigy who rocks the sports world with allegations of sexual abuse against her former coach, Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner, “Poldark”).

The action flashes back to Justine’s promising beginning and her gradual unraveling under the pressure of Grand Slam competition. After taking a hiatus of five years to heal, she is emotionally triggered by the sight of Glenn taking another young woman under his wing.

This leads some to question her story and its motivations. Is this he-said/she-said scandal inspired by real trauma? Or intense disappointment and professional jealousy?

The first two episodes will stream today, with subsequent helpings dropping weekly on Thursdays.

• The (swinging) arms race between HBO and Netflix continues. HBO has just begun its four-part, stranger-than-life docuseries “Chimp Crazy” on Sunday, directed by Eric Goode, of “Tiger King” fame. Netflix counters with the relatively sober documentary “Secret Lives of Orangutans,” narrated by David Attenborough. “Lives” follows a multi-generation clan of the higher primates living in the treetops. Everyone starts somewhere. And the baby orangutans seen here are never far from their mothers’ embrace. Per Attenborough, this explains why the survival rate for their species is much higher than other great apes.

As in nature documentaries dating back to “Meerkat Manor” and Disney films of yore, animals are provided with names and backstories to make their melodrama easier to follow. What’s not entirely easy to follow is Attenborough’s British pronunciation of the word “Orangutan.” He seems to insert another syllable in there, if possible.

• “Mermaid Magic” (Netflix) offers a feature-length CGI movie shot through with a pastel palette. It’s a bit like watching a toy box come to life. And that seems intentional.

Also streaming on Netflix: the third season of “That ‘90s Show” and the debut of the Taiwanese police comedy “GG Precinct.”

• Set in an elite world where lawyers flaunt wealth, dress like movie stars and walk in slow-motion to a hip-hop score while defending their best friends on murder charges, the legal procedural “Reasonable Doubt” streams its second season on Hulu.

• Everyone loves a sure thing. And for some time now, Kevin Costner has been just that. “Yellowstone” and its many spinoffs have been among the most-watched series on any form of television, from cable to streaming and network. Costner’s old movies such as “Bull Durham” (7 p.m., MLB) and “Field of Dreams” (8:15 p.m., TruTV, TV-14) continue to be cable favorites.

But Costner’s recent passion project “Horizon: An American Saga” failed rather dramatically at the box office. What explains that? Was it the film’s three-hour running time? Or the fact it was part of a continuing “saga” viewers thought might work better as a limited series? Was Costner overexposed on “Yellowstone” or too successful at becoming a TV star to get people to get to the movies?

The line between the big screen and small never has been blurrier. That becomes clear when even a sure thing can’t deliver.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

• Coverage of the Democratic National Convention (7 p.m., PBS; 8 p.m., NBC and ABC and 9 p.m., CBS) unfolds. In addition to network and cable coverage, the event can be livestreamed on TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook and Amazon Prime Video during the proceedings. Viewers also can stream the convention at the DNC website, offering coverage in both English and Spanish.

• A murdered therapist left a patient list teeming with possible suspects on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A mystery writer (Bette Davis) disposes of her pesky husband (Gary Merrill) in the 1951 mystery “Another Man’s Poison” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). The co-stars married in real life after appearing in “All About Eve” the year before.

SERIES NOTES

An eviction is in order on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The unkindest cut of all on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A few renovations on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Live from Chicago on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Zoe Kravitz and Sabrina Carpenter on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... RuPaul, Bill Skarsgard, FKA twigs, Gabby Thomas and Pepe Aguilar appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Amy Poehler and Fred Armisen visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts Anna Faris, Melissa Villasenor and Andy Richter on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).