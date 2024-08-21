RANDALL: Is your home taken over by UFOs? Unfinished objects - and projects - that is

Could your clutter be caused by UFOs?

I do not mean unidentified flying objects but unfinished objects!

I recently presented to a quilt guild, and quilters or sewists are known to collect UFOs. But you do not have to be a sewist to have UFOs and for the UFOs to be considered clutter in some cases.

We all have good intentions when it comes to projects. We are very excited (in most cases) to get started, but sometimes we just are not able to finish them. When we do not finish them, it easily can become clutter.

Even though I am ultra organized, I too have UFOs that need to be finished and are now at the stage I would call them clutter. I do not particularly like clutter and try to avoid it at all costs.

My daughter and I decided to dry some flowers from my dad’s funeral so we could put them in resin in charms for necklaces. It was a great idea, and we worked on it one day.

We finished several of them, but they just did not turn out quite like I had hoped. So, now in the corner of my office on a shelf are the dried flowers and the charms on paper plates just waiting for me to do something with them.

Because they did not turn out like I wanted them to I am deciding if they are nice enough to give one each to my sisters and nieces or if I should start over and try to make them better. So, they sit and become clutter.

I mentioned I recently lost my dad. My five siblings and I have gone through his house. Every trip there resulted in bringing home boxes of items I need to go through and decide what I am going to do with it.

Another example is the first communion dress my three sisters and I wore. I have washed it, and it is hanging in one of the extra bedrooms. I know I want to put it in a shadow box with a picture of each of us girls wearing it.

I know what I need to do next — measure it and find a shadow box that it will fit in. I do not know why I am procrastinating, but in doing so, the dress is turning into clutter.

Some of you might be thinking, “Oh, that is nothing,” — my dried flowers and my first communion dress. But in a house that is always neat and tidy, it is something. And trust me, there are several more projects looming in the boxes from dad’s house.

What I need to do, and suggest you do to help you finish projects, is determine what the next step is and set a date you want to accomplish it by. Take it one step at a time.

When I suggest to the quilt guild members they should not start a new project until the last project is finished, they laugh at me, but that is what I feel is the best way to prevent clutter caused by UFOs.