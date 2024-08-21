Community Calendar: Aug. 21-27

<strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>TRIAD of Kankakee County</strong>

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will present the monthly TRIAD meeting, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

Events happen the third Wednesday of the month and are free to attend for senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided, and there’s an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, go to K3SAO.com/seniors, or call 815-936-5854.

<strong>Aug. 21-25</strong>

<strong>Will County Fair</strong>

Returning Wednesday is the Will County Fair, which is celebrating 121 years. Organized by the Will County Fair Association, the event runs through Sunday at 517 W. Wilmington-Peotone Road, Peotone. The five-day festival features a carnival, live music and family-friendly entertainment. For more information, go to willcountyfair.org.

<strong>Aug. 22-24</strong>

<strong>Watseka Family Festival</strong>

Family-friendly fun is on the schedule for Watseka as the Watseka Family Festival kicks off Thursday. Running through Saturday, the annual festival features a carnival, live music, games and more. Events take place in and around Legion Park, 968 S. Fourth St., Watseka. For more information, go to watsekafamilyfest.com.

<strong>Aug. 23</strong>

<strong>Sunset Stroll on South Schuyler</strong>

Rolling along South Schuyler Avenue on Friday will be another installment of Sunset Stroll. Hosted by Downtown Kankakee, the event highlights downtown businesses and features live music and entertainment.

The free event starts at 6 p.m. with a slow-roll bike ride that starts and ends by the gazebo in the Kankakee Farmers’ Market parking lot. The night includes live music from Colleen Wild and the Haunted and Vaudevileins. Additionally, there will be fire twirling from Intrinsic Artists, adult beverages available at No Dogs and the Knights of Columbus (wristbands required) and food available from Knights of Columbus, Martinez Tacos and Johnny’s Pizza.

<strong>Aug. 24</strong>

<strong>Lift Up Shelter Pets</strong>

Registration begins at 9 a.m. for the competition beginning at 9:30 a.m. as Fitness Premier, 350 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, partners with Kankakee County Humane Foundation to host a fundraiser to support rescue animals. The competition is a challenging (but doable) timed strength/cardio circuit consisting of a sled pull, sled push and a farmers’ carry. The cost is $50 per participant. Participants will receive a T-shirt, and winners will receive a prize. Sponsors and adoptable dogs will be on site. All registration fees and proceeds go directly to the dogs and cats at KCHF.

<strong>» Register: <a href="https://www.k3chf.org/events/liftup" target="_blank">k3chf.org/events/liftup</a></strong>

<strong>West Station Street Neighbor Fest</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. One Neighbor at a Time Resale Shop will be hosting West Station Street Neighbor Fest with vendors including Vesta on the Go; Nell’s BBQ; Keshya’s Kitchen; Buttons by Beach; Trash Panda Store; Pannek Button Creations; Meg’s Miscellaneous; Falk Creations; Deb’s Crafts; Craft by Cricket; and Theresa Art & Craft. For questions or for interest in becoming a vendor, text 815-219-8856.

<strong>Sept. 24 (RSVP Aug. 24)</strong>

<strong>One Neighbor at a Time trip to Lake Geneva</strong>

On Sept. 24, One Neighbor at a Time Resale Shop will be hosting a Coach bus day trip to Lake Geneva, Wis. The cost is $99 per person, and reservations/payment is due Aug. 24.

The trip includes a bus, boat, history of Lake Geneva, served sit-down lunch on boat, a stop at the Mars Cheese Castle and tip. For more information, go to onaat.org, email <a href="mailto:kathleen@onaat.org" target="_blank">kathleen@onaat.org</a>, or text 815-219-8856.

Christmas without Cancer fundraiser

The Jammy Crust and JenVends are hosting a fundraiser for Christmas without Cancer from 4-8 p.m. at River Rock Pub & Beer Garden, 5986 IL-17, Kankakee. The event will include vendors, raffle prizes and other entertainment. This is a free event and is open to the public. The bar will be open for your food and drink purchases. There is still time for vendors to join in the event. Interested vendors should contact the Jammy Crust through Facebook or River Rock Pub & Beer Garden for more details.

Aug. 25

Manteno Historical Society banquet

The Manteno Historical Society has announced the 2024 Manteno Citizens of the Year. The society will honor Nancy and John Kaufman and Gordon Hamann for their achievements, services and contributions to the Manteno community.

In addition, MHS also announced the recipient of the Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Award. Timothy Salzman will receive the honor as a former resident of Manteno for having a notable effect as a musical performer, conductor and teacher outside of the Manteno/Rockville area.

On Aug. 25, the Manteno Historical Society will hold its 35th annual Heritage Banquet, where it honor the Citizens of the Year and Lucille Thies Personal Achievement Awards. This year’s event will be held at the Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, social at noon followed by a 12:30 p.m. meal and program.

Contact Jeff Jarvis at 815-933-2055 with any questions or for tickets at $45 per person or $15 for children younger than 12 to attend the banquet and program.