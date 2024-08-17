Wright at Twilight set for Sept. 5, features musicians Jerry Downs and Shelby Ryan

That’s right, Wright at Twilight is back.

After the Summer Solstice event that opens the summer at the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee, the Wright at Twilight event serves as a bookend event to close out the summer.

The event, sponsored by Wright in Kankakee, which exists to preserve Frank Lloyd Wright’s first prairie-style house at 701 S. Harrison Ave., Kankakee, is set for 5-8 p.m. Sept. 5.

Local musicians Jerry Downs and Shelby Ryan will entertain on the lawn of the property. This year’s indoor exhibit will feature the artistry of Deborah Renville, designer and creator of Hats by Adams Palmer Millinery.

Mi Casa food truck will be on site, and the Wright in Kankakee gift shop has new merchandise and will be open all evening.

Tickets cost $10 each and are available online at <a href="https://www.wright1900.org/events" target="_blank">wright1900.org/events</a>. Ticket holders receive two tokens that can be used for glasses of wine or bottled water. Free popcorn also will be available. Profits from the event go toward the preservation and operations of the Bradley House museum.

Bring lawn chairs and a few friends. The stars will be out at dusk, ready to dazzle.

The rain date is Sept. 12.

For more information, call the Wright in Kankakee office at 815-936-9630.