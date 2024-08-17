REEL TALK: 'My Penguin Friend' will make your heart sing

Who doesn’t love animal movies based on true stories?

If you do and you’re up for a Disney-esque style of movie, “My Penguin Friend” is going to make your heart sing.

Mimicking every other Disney movie (this is a Roadside Attractions film), there’s tragedy in the very beginning.

We meet young Miguel (Juan Hose Garnica) who lives by the sea, a poor village rich with love and life. His father, Joao (Pedro Urizzi), loves his son, whose only request for his birthday is to skip school and spend the day fishing together.

Joao pushes his requests, but eventually finds his son to be persistent enough to persuade him to go. The day looks stormy, but Miguel whines enough to push his father and he out to sea, but — spoiler alert — the boat capsizes and Miguel is lost, never to return.

That’s a huge punch for the first scene of the movie!

Fast forward decades and Joao (Jean Reno) and his wife, Maria (Adriana Barraza), live a quiet, subdued life, and we feel this loving couple never has healed from their tragedy, understandably so.

And this is where we are introduced to the star of the film, the penguin named DinDin who is covered in oil. Joao saves the little guy, carefully scrubbing him and feeding him until he is well. DinDin becomes the hit of the town as Joao takes him everywhere, much like a dog.

But one day, because DinDin isn’t a pet, he decides to leave his caring family and rejoin his previous one. Discovered by a small team of researchers who tag and track him, they realize that this penguin is the very same one whose story has gone viral online. That revelation just might cost DinDin his way of life.

You knew there would be an obstacle laying in the path of happiness, didn’t you?

Joao’s modesty is buried as he tells the world, through a journalist’s words, how DinDin came to be. This small aquatic bird showed the world that he could have not only connections with people, but also travel thousands of miles to see him each year. Of course, that cursed journalist’s article and a need for money by the researchers created a bumpy path for DinDin and Joao to be reunited.

While the story is predictable, it is told from the perspective of people we care about. That’s what is engaging. We need to actually see how it turns out even if we think we know how it will.

We care about DinDin, and we care about Joao, and we need to know what is inside that little present we learned about in the very first scene. We can forgive its predictability because the writers — Kristen Lazarian and Paula Lagudi Ulrich — and director David Schumann delivered characters with heart.

Of course, Reno is richly evocative, but the visual effects department brought DinDin to life as we never questioned his reality. The pair is magical together, making this a great family film (if you can get beyond that opening scene where a child dies).

This is a story of love and healing using nature and our connection with it to give us hope. Each and every one of us can relate to a tragedy in our lives and how difficult it is to heal.

“My Penguin Friend” pulls on those relatable heartstrings and creates a beautiful harmony to sing a song of love. And animal lovers, please know it’s a happy ending.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

“My Penguin Friend” is now playing in select theaters.