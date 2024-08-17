New on the bookshelf: Aug. 17, 2024

<strong>Travel across 7 centuries with novelist Chevalier</strong>

Tracy Chevalier specializes in historical fiction that spotlights women’s lives during eras that kept them mostly backstage.

Orsola Rosso, the protagonist of Chevalier’s “The Glassmaker,” does plenty of laundry and babysitting as the daughter of a glassmaking family in Murano in 1486. But when fortunes turn and everyone must contribute to the business’ survival, Orsola learns the only aspect of the glass trade allowed to women: crafting glass beads. The matriarch of a rival glass family observes: “Each glassmaker is different, just as each singer sounds different, or every woman’s pasta is different.”

Orsola and her family are particularly different, however, in that they age slowly while the world spins at its regular pace.

“The Glassmaker” spans more than 500 years while Orsola ages from 9 to her late 60s, alighting on the plague of 1574, Josephine Bonaparte’s visit to Venice in 1797, World War I and the COVID outbreak of 2020. Chevalier’s whirlwind tour of the histories of Venice and Murano, as well as the glassmaking trade, is fascinating — and told in such detail that it feels like an apprenticeship.

Orsola remains loyal to her family, and doesn’t consider other radical choices, even when she falls in love with the wrong man.

— Jenny Shank, Star Tribune

<strong>Add Preston to list of great novelists from British Isles</strong>

What in literary tarnation is going on in the British Isles?

The high caliber of vernacular fiction astounds and delights, from Irish masters such as Kevin Barry and Paul Murray, to Scottish virtuosos like Ali Smith and Douglas Stuart. Now comes a prodigious debut novelist, Scott Preston. His “The Borrowed Hills,” set in rural Cumbria, tucked along England’s northwestern shoulder, is a marvel. Preston’s sinewy, supple prose showcases a cast of desperate sheep farmers as they grapple with the elements and their own clandestine urges.

Spring, 2001. Preston’s prodigal-son narrator, Steve Elliman, circles back to the farm his father leases, near the village of Bewrith, hardscrabble cousin to the Lake District’s touristy “postcard country.” Foot-and-mouth disease is blazing throughout herds; authorities demand wholesale slaughter and torching of corpses, dooming the local economy.

After his father’s flock is destroyed, Steve ambles over to a larger, fenced-off spread, owned by William Herne and his wife, Helen, Steve’s former school chum, who stirs up old attractions. Preston’s opening sequence sings and singes as Steve pitches in with killing and disposing of Herne’s herd. Good fences make good neighbors.

Steve abandons Cumbria again, driving trucks for three years, aimless, locked away in the solitude of his cab, picking the scabs of his psyche. But Herne has another plan in mind.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune

<strong>What it means to be Native in ‘soulful’ family drama</strong>

Morgan Talty’s debut collection, “Night of the Living Rez,” thrilled critics and readers with its steely portrayals of Indigenous lives, blending gritty realism with gleams of hope. His novel, “Fire Exit,” reveals a dexterity with the longer form and unflagging affection for his characters.

The late-middle-aged narrator, Charles Lamosway, resides in a bungalow across a river from the reservation. Most mornings he drinks coffee outside and watches his daughter, Elizabeth, as she leaves for work on the opposite shore.

Elizabeth was raised in Native traditions, under the care of her mother Mary, and Mary’s husband, Roger, whom Elizabeth believes to be her biological father. After years of struggling with proximity to his only child, Charles has vowed to disclose his identity, tipping the plot into motion. Talty toggles gracefully between time streams: from 2017 to his protagonist’s adolescence in the 1970s to 1991, when Elizabeth’s birth and the death of Charles’ beloved stepfather, Fredrick, eerily coincided.

Charles befriends Bobby, a charming slacker he meets in AA. They dream up getaways, lured by the mirages of Florida and California, but Charles is tethered to his ailing mother, Louise, whose history of clinical depression and (later) dementia form the book’s heart-piercing throughline. Bobby pitches in.

— Hamilton Cain, Star Tribune