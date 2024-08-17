Library Life: Week of Aug. 17, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Page Turners: At 3:30 p.m. Thursday, grades fifth through eighth can join for a kick-off party for the new club for creative readers.

• Tiny Library Take-and-Make: Through the month of August, grades seventh through 12th can stop by the library for materials to make their own tiny library.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Creative Writing Group: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for writers 18 and older.

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join to discuss “All That is Mine I Carry with Me” by William Landay.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Change of Hours: Beginning Monday through the school year, hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

• Libby App: Free to use for card-holding patrons; check out ebooks and audiobooks.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Needlework Group: Meets at noon Tuesday.

• Indoor Movie Night: At 6 p.m. Friday.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Cook the Book: At 6 p.m. Tuesday, join the book club mixed with a potluck. Registration required.

• Professional Photo Session: From 1-5 p.m. Aug. 25, the library’s professional photographer will capture precious moments while participants and their families use the library. Participants will receive all digital images by email for free. These images might be used as the library redesigns its website. Call for a time slot.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Aug. 27, join to discuss “Still Alice” by Lisa Genova.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Veterans Assistance: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, drop in for consultations with a VA representative from Hines VAMC.

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Thursday, join to discuss “Don’t Cry For Me” by Daniel Black.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Group: Set for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Donation Drive for Harbor House: During the month of August, donate items for use at Harbor House’s homes for survivors of domestic violence.

• Book Bingo: At 3 p.m. Monday, join for games of bingo where the prizes are books.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “Devil Behind the Badge,” by Rick Jervis; “Fire & Bones” by Kathy Reichs; “Shadow of Doubt” by Brad Thor.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District:</strong> <a href="https://www.ccld.org" target="_blank">ccld.org</a>, 815-694-2800

<strong>Clifton Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.cliftonpubliclibil.org" target="_blank">cliftonpubliclibil.org</a>; 815-694-2069

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Gilman-Danforth District Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.gilmandanforthlib.org" target="_blank">gilmandanforthlib.org</a>, 815-265-7522

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544