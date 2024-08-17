A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Hip hip huzzah!

On one summer Saturday for the past two years, some friends and I have made it a tradition to go over the state line and step back in time.

Just over the Illinois border into Kenosha, Wis., is the Bristol Renaissance Faire, which brings the year 1574 back to life for nine weekends out of the summer. Across 30 acres is the city of Bristol, offering 16th Century games, activities and food.

Open-air stages feature comedy acts, cat and rat shows, Vegetable Justice and jousting. Keep your eyes peeled for Queen Elizabeth herself.

For years, I waved my hand at this concept thinking it to be quite nerdy. Eventually, I decided to go. And, it is quite nerdy, but not in a bad way.

People of all ages come to enjoy the fun — many in costume — and the event offers respite from modern life. Where else around here can you gnaw on a large turkey leg while being jeered by a British-accented actor dressed as a jester?

Keegan and I went with a handful of friends last year and had such a good time that we made it a point to go again this year. It seems everyone and their brother had the same idea last Saturday as the high of 74 degrees brought out faire-goers in droves.

Though a <em>bit</em> too crowded for my liking, it was still a fun day. I enjoyed the renowned cheese fritters while sitting on the grounds of the jousting arena, I watched in awe with my friends as Adam Crack put on his high-energy fire whip show, I was amazed watching the Cirque du Sewer show where an acrobat performs tricks with her trained pet rats and cats.

It didn’t time out this year, but the highlight of last year was ending the day as everyone in our group sat under a shaded tree and watched performers sing and dance at the Maypole.

This was my third time attending the faire but the first that I saw the parade of the Queen’s court as Her Majesty was welcomed through Bristol with the blast of a cannon. It’s beyond cool to see the historic fashions in a present-day lens (that’s what I’m calling my eyes in the year 2024).

Outside of the food, drink and friendship, my personal favorite part is seeing all of the unique costumes and makeup that people come up with. It’s a day of festive fun and I’m already excited for 2025!