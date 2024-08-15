'Bel-Air' and 'Emily' return

“Bel-Air,” a reboot of the 1990s favorite and the series that helped launch Will Smith’s career, returns for a third season on Peacock.

The original was very much a network sitcom of its time and showcased Smith as a breezy troublemaker. Peacock’s version is decidedly darker, embroiling viewers in stories steeped in the class struggles within the Black community that the original pretty much played for laughs. While few actors can equal Smith’s early effervescence, the lead here (Jabari Banks) is frequently harder to like.

• “Emily in Paris” returns for a fourth season on Netflix, one that will be ladled out in two segments, with the second half arriving Sept. 12.

Created by Darren Starr (“Sex and the City”), “Emily” is a ludicrously stereotypical look at French culture. Lily Collins stars in the title role, a young naive assistant who jumps at the chance to be transferred to the Paris office of her marketing firm. There she finds the berets fashionable, the bidets curious, the baguettes crunchy and the locals frosty — at least the ones in her office.

“Emily” might be the perfect tonic for viewers who have spent the last two weeks watching the Paris Summer Games. Starr has created a vision of the city as deep as a brochure.

• Directed by Takashi Sano, “Rick and Morty: The Anime” (midnight, Cartoon Network) blends the cartoon’s familiar anarchy with the tropes of the popular Japanese cartoon genre. Heavily promoted at Comic-Con, “The Anime” will be broadcast in Japanese (with subtitles) during the Toonami block starting at midnight Saturday.

“The Anime” also can be streamed on Max. Warner Bros. Discovery, the megacorporation that owns Max, has recently shut down the website for Adult Swim, much to the consternation of its fans. Those looking for it have been instructed to sign up for a Max subscription.

Cost-cutting and tin can-rattling are apparently in order at Warner Bros. Discovery. The company just announced it lost (or somehow misplaced) some $9 billion. In just the last quarter. That’s three months! Yikes. Skydance, the company that just gobbled up Paramount, had a better time of it. They lost only $6 billion in the last quarter.

These are the folks in charge of our entertainment. Enjoy it while it lasts.

• Directed by Paul Feig, the 2024 action comedy “Jackpot!” starring John Cena and Awkwafina, will skip theaters to stream directly on Amazon Prime. It’s almost as if MGM (owned by Amazon) doesn’t want people to go to the movies anymore.

• The original version of “Who Wants to be a Millionaire” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) premiered 25 years ago tonight, in 1999. Except for Regis Philbin’s salary, the show cost very little and proved once again that people would watch game shows in prime time.

• Disney+ streams the new K-Pop showcase “Are You Sure?!”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Real estate can be murder on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• Sykes observes a painful anniversary on “Law & Order: SVU” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

• A conflagration keeps the squad guessing on “Fire Country” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A pollinator-friendly operation disguised as a drug dealer’s nest inspires a sting operation on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

It slowly dawns on a naive California girl (Teresa Wright) her beloved uncle and namesake (Joseph Cotten) is a wanted serial killer in the 1943 thriller “Shadow of a Doubt” (11:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Director Alfred Hitchcock singled this film out as his favorite work. Part of an all-day salute to Cotten that includes “Citizen Kane” (3 p.m., TV-PG).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Name That Tune” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Meemaw’s probation officer cracks the whip on “Young Sheldon” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Lucky 13” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Quiz With Balls” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... Passing into eternity on “Ghosts” (8:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Sean Hayes, Billie Eilish, Hiroyuki Sanada, Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Halle Berry, Ben Schwartz and Yseult on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Jeff Goldblum, Awkwafina, Paul W. Downs and Remi Wolf appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC) ... Jean Smart and Jonathan Bailey visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts James Davis, Ashley Nicole Black and Laurie Kilmartin on “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).