Afroman, Tom Petty tribute coming to Watseka Theatre

Watseka Theatre is offering back-to-back nights of entertainment for live music fans.

On Sept. 6, Afroman is hitting the stage. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission tickets cost $70, and there is an option for dinner beforehand for an extra $18.

The next night, Sept. 7, The Damn Torpedoes, a Tom Petty tribute band, will hit the stage at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $22, and there is an option for dinner beforehand for an extra $18.

Watseka Theatre is at 218 E. Walnut St., Watseka. For tickets, go to <a href="https://www.watsekatheatre.com" target="_blank">watsekatheatre.com</a>.

At 2 p.m. Sept. 8, area churches will be hosting a screening of “Jesus,” by the Jesus Film Project, at Watseka Theatre. The video is based on the Book of Luke. A free-will donation will be taken to to help defray the cost of the event.