Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation hosting luncheon, fashion show

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation is set to present a scholarship luncheon and cultural enrichment benefit at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost of entry is a $45 donation for the 501©(3) nonprofit organization.

The event also will include a fashion show featuring area models from various schools.

Being honored during the luncheon is Lyn McIntosh Daniels, who is a counselor going into her 28th year with Kankakee School District 111. She has worked at Kankakee High School, Kankakee Junior High School and Avis Huff.

McIntosh Daniels’ current position is post-secondary counselor and scholarship coordinator at KHS. She started in the district in 1997 as a career specialist vocational teacher for the Jobs for Illinois Graduates program. During this time, she finished an Master’s of Arts in Professional Counseling at Olivet Nazarene University and the school counseling certification from Northern Illinois University. After six years of teaching, she moved into the counseling department at KHS.

“I became involved with scholarships and loved educating our students about post-secondary options as a vital part of school counseling,” McIntosh Daniels said in a news release.

In 2017, she saw a need for students who were in jeopardy of not graduating because of risk of dropping out, homelessness, young parenthood or other factors beyond their control. She was able to create and implement a program that encompassed academics, social and emotional help with post-secondary exploration and placement.

“I was blessed to be able to see the three-year program through with a 100% graduation rate,” she said, noting in 2020 she was honored to receive Educator of the Year.