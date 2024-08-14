Community Calendar: August 14-21, 2024

<strong>Aug. 15</strong>

<strong>Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market</strong>

From 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Perry Farm Park, 459 Kennedy Drive, Bradley, the Perry Farm Park Farmers’ Market is a partnership of Bourbonnais Township Park District and Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Nestled in the center of the park, the market brings together farmers, artisans and entrepreneurs to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The Market features shopping, live music and food trucks.

<strong>Aug. 15-16</strong>

<strong>Bake, garage sale for Relay For Life</strong>

Willie & Friends Relay For Life Team is having a bake sale Thursday and Friday at 135 Elliot Drive, Chebanse. Open 7:30 a.m. until supplies last. Homemade cinnamon rolls, pies, cakes, brownies, cookies and much more. And there also are garage sales in the subdivision.

<strong>Aug. 16</strong>

<strong>Special Guided Tour: Postcard History</strong>

At 11:30 a.m. at Kankakee County Museum, 801 S. Eighth Ave., Kankakee, join for a guided tour of our temporary exhibit of postcard history. Author Melanie Holmes will give the tour, highlighting “secrets” of postcard symbolism, meaning and messages. The postcards are featured in her 2021 book, “The Secret Life of Postcards,” which features the collection of her grandmother, Elsie Costigan Lemenager (Costigan clan of Herscher; later a Lemenager of Ashkum, then Kankakee).

Books available for sale only in the museum’s gift shop. The temporary postcard exhibit will end Aug. 30.

<strong>Outdoor Movie Night at Good Shepherd</strong>

At 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Manor, 4129 N. Illinois Route 17, Momence, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe will host a free outdoor movie night screening “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.” There will be free snacks and refreshments. Bring a blanket for seating.

<strong>Aug. 16-17</strong>

<strong>Two Rivers Festival</strong>

Set for Aug. 16 and 17, the two-day event takes place on the village’s Front Street and kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday with the opening of the beer tent and a co-ed softball game. Live music will be performed at 5:30 p.m. by Big Dog Mercer and at 8 p.m. by Any Given Weekend. At 7:30 p.m. will be a hula hoop contest.

Festivities continue at 9 a.m. Saturday, with the baking contest (drop off at Goselin Park, 300 S. Bridge St.). The remainder of Saturday’s schedule includes: food and craft vendors, kids’ activities, live music and more. For the full schedule, go to villageofaromapark.com/festival.

<strong>Aug. 17</strong>

<strong>Community Widow/Widower Support Group</strong>

The Community Widow/Widower Support Group is hosting a free seminar for those who have lost a spouse or life partner. The seminar is not church-affiliated but will be held at 9 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 1000 N. Entrance Ave., Kankakee. The guest speaker is Laura DeYoung, LCPC, a Licensed Counselor, who also in in private practice with Keystone Counseling. Moving Through Grief With the Loss of a Spouse will be the topic for the morning. Reservations are suggested but not required.

» RSVP: 815-922-2079

Bookstore Romance Day

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Rubber Rose Books & Print, 111 E. Court St., Kankakee, will celebrate National Bookstore Romance Day with buy-one, get-one free used romance books, brand-new romance books, a chance to win prizes and spin the wheel for 10-50% off your purchase.

Normalizing Grief — Grief workshop

This workshop, set for 10-11:30 a.m., will help normalize grief for those grieving and those interested in learning more about grief and managing the associated emotions. The group will debunk some of the pesky grief myths and learn what true grief emotions might look like.

This free workshop is open to individuals and families with children ages 5 and older. All workshop materials and light refreshments will be provided. Registration is required to attend so materials can be prepared. To register, call 815-939-4141.

Luke’s 2nd annual Ride For Autism

Starting with registration and sign up at 10:30 a.m. will be the second annual Luke’s Ride For Autism, starting at City Tavern, 367 S. West Ave., Kankakee. Kickstands up at noon. The event is by Just-Us MC and the cost is $20 per single rider/driver and $10 for each passenger. Proceeds benefit River Valley Special Recreation Association.

» Tickets: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4xdmbksw" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4xdmbksw</a>

Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest

In conjunction with the annual Bourbonnais Food Truck Fest is the premiere of The Grove, a 12.5-acre, all-season cultural, recreational and economic hub located at Goselin Park, 700 Main St. NW.

Set for noon to 10 p.m. Saturday is the fourth annual Food Truck Fest, featuring more than 20 food trucks offering an array of both local and Chicagoland cuisine.

Taking center stage this year at The Grove is national touring band Maggie Speaks. Also performing between 7-10 p.m. is Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, of Rascal Flatts; Randall Hall, formerly of Lynyrd Skynyrd; Skip Martin, formerly of Kool and the Gang. For more information and a list of food truck vendors, go to <a href="https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>, or see Monday’s edition (Aug. 12) of the Daily Journal.

SF Med Spa’s Christmas in August

From 3-6 p.m. at SF Med Spa, 662 N. Convent St., Bourbonnais, the spa will host a Christmas in August event featuring discounts, live demos, raffles and more. There will be a special launch event featuring Radiant Rose Empower RF Women Health Device. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.sfmedaesthetics.com" target="_blank">sfmedaesthetics.com</a>.

» RSVP: 815-802-0088 or 815-802-0077

Aug. 18

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation scholarship luncheon

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Foundation is set to present a scholarship luncheon and cultural enrichment benefit at 2 p.m. at the Quality Inn & Suites, 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley. The cost of entry is a $45 donation for the 501©(3) nonprofit organization.

Aug. 19

Braid & Cut-A-Thon

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee Depot, 197 S. East Ave., Kankakee, Kankakee United is partnering with Simply Unique Beauty Bar and Supreme Clientele for braids and cuts. Braiders still are being sought. Reserve your spot, come pre-washed.

» Reserve a spot: <a href="https://tinyurl.com/4teexujj" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/4teexujj</a>

Aug. 20

Peotone Market in the Park

From 4-8 p.m. at 8 Blue Devil Drive, Peotone, the market is back. Local makers, growers and vendors will be on site. During the event will be Unplug and Play, encouraging families to unplug from their screens and enjoy an evening of fun with bounce houses, face painting and live entertainment.

Intrinsic Arts Fire Jam

From 5-9 p.m. at The Square on Second in downtown Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host this free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available to try. From 5-7 p.m. will be music and an open-flow jam. At 7 p.m. will be a fire safety class. All fire performers must attend the class. Fire performances start as soon as the class is done.

Manteno Cruise Night

From 6-9 p.m. in the parking lot of North Main Street in Manteno, join for a car show, prizes, 50-50 raffle and music. For more information, email <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a>, or search Manteno Cruise Nights on Facebook.

<strong>Aug. 21</strong>

<strong>Vet-To-Vet Café</strong>

All veterans are invited to the UpliftedCare Community Grief Center to attend the Vet-To-Vet Café from 9-11 a.m. at 3115 N. 1000W Road, Bourbonnais. Veterans have the opportunity to meet other community veterans, share stories, access resources and make new connections. Coffee and light snacks are provided.

<strong>TRIAD of Kankakee County</strong>

From 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Kankakee Area YMCA, 1075 Kennedy Drive, Kankakee, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe and Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey will present the monthly TRIAD meeting, a partnership of seniors, law enforcement and local resource providers.

Events happen the third Wednesday of the month and are free to attend for senior citizens and caregivers. Snacks and beverages are provided, and there’s an opportunity to win prizes. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.K3SAO.com/seniors" target="_blank">K3SAO.com/seniors</a> or call 815-936-5854.