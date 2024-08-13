PBS airs 'A Boston (R)evolution'

“A Boston (R)evolution” (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) examines a city coming to terms with its history after the election of Michelle Wu, the first woman of color to become Boston mayor, after centuries of white men holding the office.

Historians look at the city’s contradictions. It had been a cradle of revolution that resulted in a constitution that enshrined slavery. Before the Civil War, Boston was home to the Abolitionist movement, but in the late 19th century, it was a Boston-based legal case that established the “separate-but-equal” doctrine that buttressed decades of school segregation all over the nation. In 1974, just two years after Massachusetts earned the status of being the only “liberal” state to vote for George McGovern, Boston became home to some of the most violent racial confrontations over the busing of Black children into working class white neighborhood schools.

Some 50 years later, the city has become much more affluent and cosmopolitan, but there remain segments of the population that don’t feel entirely welcome.

• The MHz Choice streaming app has gained some traction because it picked up the fourth season of “Babylon Berlin,” which ran for its first three seasons on Netflix. All four seasons now stream on MHz, home to dramas, comedies, movies and reality fare from Europe.

Arriving today on MHz is the German procedural “Tatort Bremen,” following odd couple detectives Inga Lursen and Nils Stedefreund as they fight crime and solve homicides in the historical and industrial German port city.

• Two friends in the hospitality business compete to see who can best renovate their new businesses on the “100 Day Hotel Challenge” (7 p.m., HGTV, TV-G).

• Netflix streams the comedy special “Matt Rife: Lucid.” The stand-up engages in what he calls “crowd work,” which consists of him improvising remarks based on the behavior and responses of his audience.

This is Rife’s second Netflix special. He also has made several self-produced comedy specials and had a short tenure on MTV’s “Total Request Live.”

You have to wonder how spontaneous an audience can be when they know Rife is engaging in his crowd work. Do they come prepared to be the subject of humiliating observations? If so, who exactly is working harder here, Rife or his willing victims?

Watching clips of “Lucid,” I was struck by how loud Rife has to shout to make his points, often over a thundering musical score and a crowd compelled to hoot in approval. It sounds much more like a sporting event than a nightclub. Help yourself.

• Speaking of coming well-prepared, the comedy series “Dirty Laundry” enters its fourth season. The talk show format allows guests to expose embarrassing secrets and other memories some would rather take to the grave. “Laundry” airs, or rather streams, on Dropout, the subscription service dedicated to comedy.

• Streaming on Video on Demand available on many platforms, the 2024 documentary “It Came from Aquarius Records” recalls a tiny San Francisco-based record store that closed in 2016 after more than 50 years of cultivating a select clientele. Interviews include “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening and Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• Time to make a federal case of it on “FBI” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• It’s difficult for me to believe that a show called “The Real Housewives of Dubai” (8 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) is not a parody.

• A teacher discovers her boyfriend is really a prince in the 2018 romance “Royally Ever After” (8 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

• Far from home on “FBI: International” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

CULT CHOICE

A petty crook (Jean-Paul Belmondo) befriends an American woman (Jean Seberg) after casually killing a policeman in director Jean Luc Godard’s stylish 1960 New Wave drama “Breathless” (7 p.m., TCM). While set in Paris, the film, its main character and director appear besotted with Hollywood gangster movies.

SERIES NOTES

Stuck inside on “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Eleven acts perform live on “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “The Quiz With Balls” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “Password” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-PG) ... Two episodes of “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m. and 9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG), the second being the season finale.

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Elizabeth Banks and Foster the People on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Mia Farrow, Patti LuPone, Myha’la and Simon Rich visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC) ... Taylor Tomlinson hosts “After Midnight” (11:37 p.m., CBS).

