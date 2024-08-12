Humane Society of Southern Illinois looking to rehome dozens of animals as shelter closes

The Humane Society of Southern Illinois is looking to rehome dozens of animals as its shelter closes its doors.

HSSI announced earlier this month it would cease animal intake and look to find new homes for the dogs and cats in the shelter because of financial strain proving too costly for the organization.

“The number of animals coming in is astronomical,” HSSI board member Casey Parker said. “We’re to the point where we cannot have the shelter anymore.”

The shelter is looking to find new homes for its dogs and cats, either by adoption, foster, rescue or relocation to another facility. The facility has a capacity of 60 animals and ran up against that limit regularly while it was taking in animals.

“We are working with rescue groups right now,” Parker said. “When you say you’re closing, they know how dire that is. We’re working with other rescues and hopefully transporting them out.”

Adoption fees are now $50 per animal, and donations are accepted by the organization to help sponsor an animal or cover the costs of spaying or neutering.

Pre-approval applications for adoption are available at the HSSI website, and a link can also be found on the Humane Society of Southern Illinois Facebook page.

Once an application is filled out, email 95hssi@gmail.com or call the shelter at 618-457-2362 to make an appointment. Due to staffing issues, the shelter is open by appointment only to view or adopt animals.

With the situation ongoing at the shelter, the most up-to-date information can be found on the HSSI Facebook page. Staff is monitoring the page to answer questions and provide guidance for the public.

Area residents are warned against spreading misinformation about the shelter on social media. A photo of an alleged flyer posted on Tuesday claimed that the shelter would be closing in December, and that the animals would face euthanasia if not rehomed by then.

Parker said that the alleged flyer was not put out by the Humane Society of Southern Illinois, and that the staff is working diligently to make sure every animal finds a home.

One of the challenges the Humane Society faces in clearing out the shelter is making sure as many animals as possible are eligible for adoption. State law dictates that no animal can be adopted without first being altered.

“There’s a shortage of veterinarians, so it’s taking longer to get our animals in to get spayed and neutered,” Parker said. “Of the animals we have currently, most of them are not spayed or neutered yet, so they’re not ready for adoption.”

The Humane Society of Southern Illinois Facebook page has shared some of the dogs currently up for adoption, with more coming in the future as animals are vetted and fixed to become eligible for adoption.

In the last week, HSSI has shared information on Karl, a 79-pound American Bulldog XL mix; Robin, a 75-pound lab mix; Stevie, a 45-pound Australian Cattle Dog mix; and Ladybug, a small/medium sized Pitbull mix.

For more information on how to support the Humane Society or to adopt an animal, visit <a href="https://www.humanesocietysil.org" target="_blank">humanesocietysil.org</a> or the Humane Society of Southern Illinois Facebook page.