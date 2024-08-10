REEL TALK: 'It Ends With Us' one-dimensional, but not a throwaway movie

Blake Lively stars in the movie adaptation of the best-selling novel “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover. The story unfolds in two parts — the current day and flashbacks from Lily’s (Lively) childhood.

Attending her father’s funeral in rural Maine, Lily’s pain and trauma from events yet unknown is evident. She quickly runs from her mother and this situation to find solace in her life in Boston, where she is opening her dream flower shop. Lily then meets and falls in love with Ryle (Justin Baldoni), but his past also haunts him and ultimately affects his relationship with Lily.

If you know nothing about this story, you’re going to be in the dark for a good 75 minutes as we watch Lily and Ryle fall in love. It feels as though it’s just another love story but with glimpses into Lily’s teen years, when she meets a young outcast named Atlas (Alex Neustaedter) and a first love blossoms. We also are privy to her home life, where her father’s physical abuse catastrophically rains down on Lily, her mother (Amy Morton) and Atlas.

This story takes way too long to get to the heart of it and how it portrays the issues at hand are questionable from a storytelling perspective. The message, and for those who are in abusive relationships, is substantive, however. It deftly explains why people stay in abusive situations, and it allows others to understand a different perspective.

Lively’s performance has depth, which immediately allows us to connect with her. Isabela Ferrer portrays Lively as a teen with believable perfection and with this, we get a complete picture of the character of Lily.

Baldoni’s Ryle lacks that same depth, but alas, this is because of the script not allowing this character to be fully developed. His performance as the loving yet occasionally volatile beau who has confidence and capability is at once authentic, but we needed more backstory to better understand him.

While the entire cast does each of their characters justice, Jenny Slate stands out in her role as Ryle’s sister Allysa. Her charm, charisma and nuance in this supporting role made me perk up when she was on screen, and we needed more of her in this film.

Baldoni also directs this film; wearing two hats, co-star and director, is a difficult act to juggle. He makes choices that take us out of the story or makes us question his direction. The numerous facial closeups seem odd, not adding to the emotion but instead are more stylistic. And the decision to not allow the viewer into what’s happening actually pushes us away from this one-dimensional story.

This isn’t a throwaway movie, but it is one that doesn’t need to be seen on the big screen. It also piques my interest in reading the book, as I’m guessing there’s much more depth to the characters than was portrayed in the film.

However, if abuse is an issue in your life, this is a movie to help open the doors of conversation, and that is certainly worth the price of admission.

Reel Talk rating: 2 stars

“It Ends With Us” is now playing in theaters.