Library Life: Week of Aug. 10, 2024

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Tech Time: From 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays, drop in for tech tutoring.

• Tiny Library Take-and-Make: Through the month of August, grades seventh through 12th can stop by the library for materials to make their own tiny library.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Under the Stars: At 11:30 p.m. Monday, meet at the dog park at Willowhaven to peek through the telescope and talk about space.

• Social Security & Retirement Planning Basics: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, ages 18 and older can hear from speaker Ray Kozicki, of Society of Financial Awareness.

<strong>Central Citizens’ Library District</strong>

• Bear Bag Learning Kits: Available for ages 6 and younger. Kits include books and activities revolving around a theme. These are available to patrons, daycares and community organizations.

• Traveling Tonie Boxes and Bags are available for check out. This personal audio system is designed for pre-school and early school-aged students to listen to book readings and songs. More than 120 book bags and figures are available.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library</strong>

• Monthly Spice Adventures: From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, stop by for a free take-home kit featuring two recipe suggestions and enough spice for the recipes.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Midewin Walk: At 10 a.m. Monday, join for a walk at Midewin in Wilmington. Registration required.

• Adult & Teen Chess Club: At 5 p.m. Thursday, join for chess club. Registration required.

<strong>Grant Park Public Library</strong>

• New on the Shelf: “Tying the Knot” by Debbie Macomber; “For the Love of Summer” by Susan Mallery; “Trust Her” by Flynn Berry.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover.

• Veterans Assistance: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 20, there will be free, walk-in consultations with a VA representative from Hines VAMC.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, adults can join to discuss “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus. Copies available at the front desk.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Donation Drive for Harbor House: During the month of August, donate items for use at Harbor House’s homes for survivors of domestic violence.

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, join to discuss “The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library District</strong>

• Writer’s Club: Meets at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

• Family Fun Day: Starts at 11 a.m. Friday.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Burning” by Linda Castillo; “Caulder Country” by Janet Dailey; “The Summer Pact” by Emily Giffin.

