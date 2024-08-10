Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group continues conversation of how to sell items online

In July, the Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group helped meeting attendees declare independence from all their unwanted/unneeded things by showing how you can sell things online.

In a follow-up program Monday, KAMUG will show how to catalog and keep track of the items offered for sale and actually sold — by using a spreadsheet. The meeting also will explore the variety of tasks that can be helped by using spreadsheets. There are differences between the operation of spreadsheets such as Excel, Numbers and OpenOffice on phones, tablets and computers. Differences also exist whether one is using Mac, Windows or Linux.

“So, we’ll have a lively discussion from those supporting their favorite combination of OS, SS and macros,” said Kris Mathers, of KAMUG, in a news release.

Information regarding major safety concerns, new products and apps, along with answers to questions, will accompany the demos.

Meetings begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Bradley Public Library, 296 N. Fulton Ave., Bradley, and are open to all users of computing devices. For more information, call 815-472-4472.

Kankakee Area Macintosh Users Group was not founded by any one individual. Rather, it was founded by a group interested in the Macintosh (first announced/offered for sale in January of 1984), who began meeting at the Ideal Computer store at the corner of Court Street and Schuyler Avenue. Of those who gathered in the first year, only three still attend KAMUG meetings.

During the first six years of meetings, there were no officers. In 1990, Kris Mathers was elected the first president along with others on the KAMUG board. After the second president, all offices were eliminated. The group continued to meet and will celebrate its 40th anniversary in October.