A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: An ode to the club

In the spring of 2021, my now-sister-in-law, Emily, asked if I had interest in starting a book club. Being that a book club was long something I’d wanted to do but made zero effort in ever bringing to fruition, I quickly jumped at the chance.

Joining us in the club would be Bel, Brittany, Maria, Megan and Melissa, all of whom were (and still are) long-time friends of Keegan’s. While I’d gotten to know them a bit since Keegan and I began dating two years prior, there was a roadblock for socialization in the form of a global pandemic.

The book club would provide an opportunity for me to get to know these ladies better, something I was eager to do as they all seemed kind and cool.

In an effort to show I was glad to join the gang, I offered to host the first meeting. We met in April of that year and have met every month since (with the exception of December as that proves to be too busy a month).

From there, everyone has taken a turn to volunteer hosting the next month and selecting the next book. This has created a rotation that’s now on its sixth round and we’re on our 39th book.

It occurred to me the other day that this is the longest I’ve ever been part of an extracurricular activity. I’ve tried a lot throughout life (basketball, softball, yearbook, track, writing clubs, etc.) but I either didn’t take to it or just found an excuse to give up on it.

This goes back as far as I can remember as, when I was 5, I skipped out on the fly-up ceremony going from Brownie to Girl Scout because we had gotten a trampoline that day. Priorities.

Sure, it helps that the book club is made up of my friends, but I’m still calling this an achievement. And, it got me out of my years’ long rut of not reading.

Including the books read for the club, I’ve read a total of 87 books since the club formed. (I had to count through my Goodreads to come up with that number.)

And, I’m now much closer with all these wonderful gals that make up the group. Book club has proven to be its own form of therapy.

So thank you Bel, Maria, Britt, Mel, Em and Meg for accepting me as one of you. And thank you for being all such unique and amazing people that I’m always excited for whatever book is selected next.