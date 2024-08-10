5 Photos: Kankakee County Fair

Carnival rides, livestock shows and entertainment aplenty filled the fairgrounds from July 31 to Aug. 4 as the Kankakee County Fair celebrated its 60th anniversary.

The staple summertime event began with 4-H shows and speedway races and continued through the weekend with exhibits, live music, demolition derbies, a bunny costume parade and a rodeo.

The fun wrapped up with antique tractor pulls, the Ag Olympics and one last chance for carnival treats and ticketed rides.

After five fun-filled days, the sun has set on another successful Kankakee County Fair.