Bourbonnais Public Library hosting clothing exchange event

Celebrate sustainability and a culture of sharing in the community with a free, all-ages, clothing exchange at the Bourbonnais Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 7.

Swapapalooza offers a chance to trade in gently-used clothing — and swap for some free, new-to-you attire. Clean out your closet, find new homes for your donations and find your next favorite outfit. Registration is required.

When Swapapalooza is finished, the library will donate some of the remaining clothing to Harbor House, a local organization that exists to empower individuals, families and communities through domestic violence programs, advocacy and prevention.

Find more information and register for this event at <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibrary.org/swapapalooza-info" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org/swapapalooza-info</a>.